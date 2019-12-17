The 10th annual Fairfield Glade Lions Club Reverse Raffle was another great success. There were 600 tickets sold with a record number of patron prizes. There was a great and active crowd at the drawing.
The net proceeds totaled nearly $18,700. The Fairfield Glade Lions Club takes great pride in sharing every penny of the net profit with community agencies in Cumberland County. This year the following agencies received donations: Kids on the Rise, United Fund, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, House of Hope, Phoenix School, Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department and Avalon Center.
This year there was an informative Powerpoint presentation at the drawing highlighting FG Lions activities and an M&M candy game. A good time was had by all with pizza being served and a cash bar.
The prize winners all selected the cash bar option and they are as follows:
• Grand prize of $7,000 — David Patterson
• Second-place winner of $2,000 — Rodney G. Schick
• Third-place winner of $2,000 — Theodore L. Piotrowski
• Fourth-place winner of $1,000 — Chad Davenport
Former Lion Dan Richardson served as emcee again this year. He made many mentions to the major corporate sponsors: Cumberland Eye Care, Mountaineer Realty and Zurich Holmes. He also expressed appreciation many times to the co-sponsors: First National Bank of Tennessee, Pro-Mortgage, Progressive Savings Bank and Shirley King.
The FG Lions Club expresses their sincere thanks to all those that supported and attended the 10th annual Reverse Raffle. Tickets for the 2020 Reverse Raffle will go on sale beginning in May 2020 and the drawing will be in August.
