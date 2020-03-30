Last week’s column featured Uplands Lifelong Institute’s short course in April by Don Dowdey about “The Early Blues.”
It has been postponed. If you have already registered, you will receive a refund and notification about when it will be offered.
What do you write about when there is nothing going on in Pleasant Hill? All group activities have been canceled or postponed.
Now that spring has sprung, walking around Pleasant Hill does a lot for lifting spirits and helping relieve loneliness. Alice Adshead created the Wilderness Trail partly so she and Dr. May could walk from their Yonside home to the Uplands Hospital on Main St.
The trail behind the hospital leads downhill to Lake Laura and is bordered by ferns and wildflowers. In 1934, Marvin Moore built a handsome stone arch over the entrance to the trail and stone steps part way down the hill.
The trilliums, violets, Lenten roses, daffodils, forsythia, Bradford pears and other early bloomers can lift your spirits as they do their glorious best to remind us all that life is eternal and persistent in spite of the very real dangers of the coronavirus.
Pleasant Hill has four trails: Adshead Wilderness Trail, Frey Branch Trail, Lake Alice Trail and Munson Hill Trail.
The Lake Alice Trail has E-911 markers so searchers could find injured hikers easily, if necessary.
Go to www.uppercumberland.org to find a listing of nearby Tennessee State Parks with their hiking trails. Best to always have your cellphone with you.
The churches are not holding group services, but they are open for anyone who wants solitary comfort.
Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ has their Sunday service on youtube.com or their website, www.pleasanthillucctn.org; and Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission has their Sunday morning worship and Wednesday evening services at www.phillbaptist.com
Monday-Friday, lunches and snacks are being distributed at Pleasant Hill Elementary School from 11 a.m.-noon (drive-thru; pick-up at outside back door of the school cafeteria), the Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park at 1:20 p.m., and the Pleasant Hill Housing Development at 1:35 p.m. The children must be in the car to receive the food.
To find out sites and information to educationally guide the stay-at-home Pleasant Hill Elementary students, go to https://www.facebook.com/PleasantHillElementary. Principal Tammy Knipp has posted a letter.
Pleasant Hill Elementary librarian Kelli Hill has created a useful page of school resources at https://sites.google.com/ccschools.k12tn.net/khill/websites. At these sites, you can check out e-books from Art Circle Public Library, find stories being read aloud, music, art activities, free educational websites, etc.
Another site with good ideas is https://www.renaissance.com/renaissance-at-home/. Cumberland County Schools have published this link for more online resources by grade level: bit.ly/ccschoolscovid19. East TN PBS is also providing a free access to PreK-12 Resources for Emergency Closings: https://tn.pbslearningmedia.org/.
Meals can be picked up at Linda’s Coffee Shop, 931-277-3663, or May’s Café, 931-277-3518, to place an order. Both will deliver in Pleasant Hill; for those picking up at May’s Café, call from the Wellness Center parking lot for them to deliver to your car.
Uplands Village will not allow visitors in Fletcher House for Assisted Living, the Wharton Homes, nor the Wellness and Aquatic Centers. Those residents are having meals in their rooms as an added precaution.
The administration has arranged for the Silver Sneakers exercise program to be video conferenced for participants three times a week, and the executive director updates members with emails or executive chats by video conferencing. The staff will arrange to pick up, meals, food or prescriptions for those in independent living.
Gas and food are available at the Pleasant Hill Market and food or other items at the Dollar General on Hwy 70 in Pleasant Hill.
The Grab thrift store is closed, but donations can still be delivered to the site.
Pleasant Hill Town Hall is not open to the public. However, the mayor and clerk will be in the office between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Conduct most business over the telephone, 931-277-3813, or by email at townpleasanthill@gmail.com. Fees can be delivered through the drop box slot to the left of the front door. Building permits can be obtained by giving the information by phone and stopping in to pay the fee and pick up the permit.
Information is distributed by Town Talk, available at the Pleasant Hill Post Office, Linda’s Coffee Shop, Town Hall, Pleasant Hill Community Church or at www.pleasannthilltn.org or Facebook, www.facebook.com/Town-of-Pleasant-Hill.
Dr. Franklin V. Cobos, a Town Council member, distributed a very informative article, “COVID-19 Illness Awareness and Recommendations” available at the above sites.
Stay safe, everyone, and shelter in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.