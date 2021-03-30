As the community begins to open for activities, the Center for Lifelong Learning is taking reservations for their variety of interesting adult classes taught by volunteer instructors in April and May.
From History about The Cumberland Homesteads to Africa Adventures and Animals, there is sure to be a class for everyone.
A sample of the spring classes includes:
• A Common Soldier in the Civil War
• Beginning Storytelling
• Baboons, Hippos and Assorted African Adventures
• Your Dog —Why Does he Do That?
• Classy Brass
• Getting Started with Hiking
• The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere
• Dogs That Serve
• Standing Tall — Living in Excellence for Seniors (with horses)
• The History of the Cumberland Homesteads
• The Longest Day — 75 Years Later
• Women in Leadership
• The Wild West
• Selecting, Enhancing, Sharing and Storing Your Photos
The Center for Lifelong Learning was relaunched in 2019 by John Conrad, Holly Hanson, and Judy Wade. It has now expanded with the addition of Russ Schubert and Kathy Wheale to the board.
Volunteers assist with class scheduling, membership enrollment and provide assistance in the classrooms.
Registration is required, and a minimal fee of $40 per year allows members to attend free classes for spring, summer, and fall sessions. Most classes last from one to one and a half hours and are taught at the Roane State Community College campus at 2569 Cook Rd.
All residents of Cumberland County are welcome to become members and participate in the small, informal classes.
Check out the spring catalog at https://roanestate.edu/CLL or email centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com for more information.
