Frank Parker’s lifetime of experiences has included many chapters, such as 100 years of life, 71 years of marriage, 40 years of teaching, 35 years of retirement and 27 years at Uplands. Throughout the journey he has written for himself, each decision he made acted as a waterway, altering his course and flooding him with new opportunities.
And he loves his story.
He and his wife, Betty, get up early, take their breakfast, and walk carefully to their first activity of the day – swimming at the Uplands aqua center.
“Why is that good for us? Because we’ve been marriage lifetime walkers with each other,” Frank said, “holding hands.”
“He’s a charmer,” Betty Parker said. “I would know.”
Betty, who is 92, keeps Frank on his toes. After 71 years of marriage, they are on the same wavelength. It’s almost as though she knows what he’s going to say before he says it. Even when they aren’t talking, they are communicating. They have their own language of nonverbal signals.
They ebb and flow around each other, like two beings of the same soul. It’s a precious sight to behold.
Frank was born on June 2, 1921, in New York City, NY. He said his parents were poor and made a living selling newspapers on a stand, adding, “I helped.”
The community center area he frequented as he was growing up was called “Gansevoort,” with a baseball diamond, hand ball, school and library. He attended the school there for a time. He learned to swim in the Hudson River.
“I really learnt, illegally, swimming in the Hudson River,” he laughed. “Can you imagine?”
He made good use of the library there and added he was “a great reader,” which only contributed to his love of learning, interests, academic successes and, later, his career professor, author and education specialist.
When he was a boy, he said a “good deeds lady” approached his mother about a summer camp program in New Jersey, which he attended that “helped a great deal,” fostering his love for life and new experiences.
“As a boy, I was adventurous,” he said, a quality that has served him well throughout his life, his passions, his research, his studies and his travels.
While riding the subway, he would notice things, signs, advertisements, headlines in the newspaper on the stands. One day, he saw something about a new school in Maine set up under the Roosevelt administration during the Great Depression. He sent a penny postcard to the new school. He was admitted to attend and there he learned the nonverbal language of Morse Code.
He said, when World War II began, “I had to sign up.”
He had a good take on Morse Code and after he was inducted into the service and testing, he was sent to a code school in Chicago.
“They were preparing me to be a code operator somewhere,” he said. “I became a code man.”
He served as a code operator for the Army Airway Communication Service.
“It was a good job to do and I got proficient in that during my military service,” he said. While he served, he also sent out for correspondence courses to continue his education and earn college credit. Once discharged from the military, he lived in the YMCA.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen to me,” he said. But, in the meantime, he had access to the pool there. While at the YMCA, he met a young man who was attending Berea College in Berea, KY. That piqued his interest, and he applied. It was there that he met Betty in 1946.
Since his surname was Parker as was her maiden name, their school post office boxes were right beside each other. Frank said he was reading a book in the chow line at the school and she was in line with him. After that, their familiarity became more frequent, noticing each other at the mail boxes, and with him majoring in English and minoring in history while she was majoring in history and minoring in English, their paths were crossing more and more.
“What was there but for me to send her notes?” Frank asked.
He said one thing led to another and pretty soon they were holding hands and “going along together.”
He completed his bachelor’s degree at Berea in 1949, and was accepted to the University of Illinois, to pursue his master’s degree in library science while she was in her senior year at Berea.
They were going separate ways.
“I suggested that you might get me a ring,” Betty said, giggling. Frank recalled and gave out a hearty laugh and said, “I gave it to Betty and she accepted.”
They married on June 12, 1950.
They attended George Peabody College for Teachers, and Betty earned her master’s degree while he earned his doctor of education in 1956.
Frank made many contributions to the academic community. He is a well-published, retired professor, specializing in the history and philosophy of education, as well as the study of comparative and international education. The Parkers have traveled the world over to Africa, China, England, Eastern Europe (including the U.S.S.R.), and Western Europe on paid salary, fellowships and grants for their extensive research on international and comparative education studies.
“We moved around from place to place,” Frank said. “We weren’t afraid to spend the money to travel.”
“We’ve made wonderful friends through all this,” Betty added. “Frank had a lot of interest and a lot of energy.”
They retired in 1986.
Frank and Betty read in the Berea College alumni magazine that their classmate and his wife had moved to Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill. Because they lived with Betty’s mother, Jane, Frank said they were looking for an affordable place with continuing care. After visiting, they were able to rent adjoining apartments with Betty’s mother in 1994.
“The three of us treasured the four years together at Uplands until Mother Jane’s death in August 1998,” Frank said.
As their needs changed, Frank and Betty eventually decided to move to Fletcher House for the assisted living and nursing care services.
“No article about Franklin Parker at age 100 will be complete without mention of Uplands Village,” Frank said.
Currently, the Parkers are working on their magnum opus they titled “Curriculum Vitae (Life Work).”
Frank said it was a “near impossible task in their retired old age.”
“I’d like to finish this before I die,” Frank said. “That would be a big project to finish, but that’s a great thing to do.”
The preface of the “Curriculum Vitae” reads, “No one advances without helping hands during life’s crucial turning points,” so noting the many along the way who have helped him, from the “good deeds lady” to the couple’s “mumsy” Peggy Happy, whom they write a poem for every day and call her at 7 p.m. sharp to read it to her.
The blessed waterways of his journey have been met with much accomplishment in his first 100 years.
Like they do at the Uplands aqua center every day, together the Parkers swim from one great chapter to another in their story with the fervor of great discipline and passion and achievement– and their cup runneth over.
