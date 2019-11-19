Life Care Center of Crossville rocked Halloween this year with its residents and team members.
Everyone had a blast celebrating with the kindergarten and first-grade students from Martin Elementary. The kids had fun checking out all the decorations and trick or treating with the residents and team members.
Life Care Center also hosted "Hall"oween Wars, which allowed team members and staff to choose themes and decorate each hallway in the facility. Fun ideas, such as Harry Potter, ‘70s disco and fun house, were used to celebrate Halloween this year!
They appreciate Cumberland Medical Center’s case management team for coming out to Life Care and judging the halls for them. Cindy Bilbrey, director of case management; Kristy Foster, social worker; and Lisa Carter, infection control nurse came to the facility on Halloween and chose Dogwood Lane's "Halloween Fun House" theme as the winner.
The Dogwood Lane team, lead by DeShay Gunter, LPN, was thrilled to win the trophy. The team members and residents in this hall will celebrate with a catered dessert bar in the coming weeks.
Life Care Center also hosted a pumpkin carving contest between the departments throughout the facility called "Pennies for Pumpkins" to raise money for Operation Christmas Child. Each department carved a pumpkin and encouraged team members and visitors to vote for their favorite pumpkin by dropping loose change into the jars in front of each pumpkin.
This fundraiser raised $445 for Operation Christmas Child. The money raised will be given to residents to purchase items for the OCC boxes they will make with Life Care team members this year.
The pumpkin with the most money raised was created by Lynn Kerley, director of admissions; Jennifer Armes, director of health information; Andrea Scholes, health information assistant; Candy Human, business office manager; Erin Thompson, assistant business office manager; Barbara Jones, receptionist; and Ashley Garrett, payroll coordinator. The pumpkin theme was "Happy Campers" and raised $202 on its own.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this fun-filled day possible. It was an amazing event enjoyed by residents, team members, families and visitors.
