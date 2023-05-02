The months of May and June have been designated the Stewarts’ Months at the Library. The featured artist will be Rabon Stewart Jr, who is also an author blessed with wonderful memories of rural Georgia. Not to be outdone, Nancy, his wife, will be displaying her quilts from the balcony. She has entered her quilts in a number of shows in Texas and Tennessee and was beat in show for her Lonestar quilt at the Irving Quilt show. Come! You’ll be delighted to see such artistic talent in one family.
Great New Books
The Half Moon by Mary Beth Keane
The author’s latest novel takes readers into a marriage that is struggling. Jess and Malcolm Gephardt married when she got pregnant, but she lost that baby. Jess ends up undergoing years of infertility treatments and IVF, which is immensely frustrating and expensive. Jess is an attorney but doesn’t love her job, only the paycheck that comes with it. Meanwhile, Malcolm has purchased the bar where he’s worked for over 20 years, but he neglects to tell Jess that he also bought the building on a handshake deal with his old boss, which proves to be problematic. Everything comes to a head one week in the couple’s small town, when a blizzard hits and everyone loses power, one of the bar’s regulars goes missing, and Malcolm is overwhelmed with money problems. Worst of all, Jess leaves him for another man. These events beg the question: Can this marriage be saved?
Building a Resilient Life: How Adversity Awakens Strength, Hope and Meaning by Rebekah Lyons
Even if you’re walking through a difficult season or feeling overwhelmed with the chaos of life, you can build a peace-filled resilience that equips you with strength for today--and for every day ahead. Life is hard for all kinds of reasons. It’s tempting to try to move past the pain as quickly as possible. Instead, what if we embraced our struggles to develop the strength of resilience not dependent on circumstances? Writing as a friend who has also walked through difficult times, Rebekah Lyons--the bestselling author of Rhythms of Renewal and the popular host of the Rhythms for Life podcast--reminds us of adversity that always comes with a choice: will discouragement, stress, and fear cause you to crumble, or will you embrace the strength you’ve already been given?
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
Fans of the Passage series have been waiting for a new Cronin since 2016, and thankfully, it was worth it; he delivers a chilling, original, and immersive stand-alone sf tale perfectly rendered for our tumultuous times. Proctor Bennett lives on the island of Prospera, where everyone is protected from the horrors unfolding on the mainland. The people of Prospera are healthy and wealthy, everyone spends their time pursuing their passions, and when their time is up, they retire to the Nursery, an island where they are “reiterated,” their minds erased before being reintroduced back into society. As the head “Ferryman,” Proctor is in charge of this journey, until he is called to the home of his estranged father to facilitate a rare, forced retirement, at which point this unsettling and sinister dystopia begins to implode. At its heart, however, this is a novel about storytelling, a meticulously built tale that begs the reader to allow themselves to be swept away, greatly rewarding those who surrender and trust the designer to sail them to the finish.
Library Laugh I
Why did the baseball coach hire a piano player? Because his player had the perfect pitch!
Stingy Schobel Says
The kitchen is one of the biggest energy hogs in the home, so every little bit you can do to save energy there can help you lower your utility bill and save money. One easy tip is to defrost frozen food before cooking. By simply remembering to place that frozen lasagna in the refrigerator to thaw for a few hours before cooking, you’ll use 50% less energy than if it went into the oven frozen. And bonus tip: Defrosting in the fridge also helps your refrigerator use less energy, since frozen items give off a chill.
Library Laugh II
How do you make an octopus laugh? With ten-tickles!
Libraries=Information
Feel like adding some plants to your backyard this spring, but not sure you have a green enough thumb to keep them alive? Try these foolproof plants that (almost) thrive on neglect. Hostas are a great choice for most yards, since they are happy in nearly any growing condition and grow tall and wide. Just a few hosta can fill up a bare spot quickly. Flowering tickseed plants are a magnet for bees and butterflies; they bloom nearly all summer long and even into the fall. They also grow large and thrive with very little care.
