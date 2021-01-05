The library is pleased to display posters, books and other artifacts during January and February honoring the birth of Martin Luther King and Black History Month.
Great New Books
All the Colors of Night by Jayne Ann Krentz. When North Chastain’s father is attacked for a paranormal device he purchased, the Foundation sends North to investigate whether the device is one of the fabled weapons from a lost research lab. To assist North, they hire Sierra Raines, a go-between in the antiquities market who specializes in psychically hot items. The further their investigations take them into the paranormal world of hidden government research labs and greedy collectors, the more they rely on each other to survive and stay sane against psychic attacks. And it’s no surprise the trail leads them to Fogg Lake, the site of the Bluestone Project, where all the residents have a little something extra in their DNA.
White Feminism: From Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind by Koa Beck. A former editor-in-chief of Jezebel, Beck depicts the rise of feminism, moving from the suffragettes to today’s elitist corporate world and arguing that along the way the movement has become commodified and remains blind to the needs of women of color, Muslim women, transgender women, and others. Only by righting those wrongs, she argues, can women’s rights be revitalized.
Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Sanjay Gupta. A globetrotting neurosurgeon offers insights from top scientists all over the world whose cutting-edge research can help readers heighten and protect brain function and maintain cognitive health at any age.
Inventing the World: Venice and the Transformation of Western Civilization by Meredith F. Small. How did a small, isolated city — with a population that never exceeded 100,000, even in its heyday — come to transform western civilization? Anthropologist Small examines the unique Venetian social structure that was key to their explosion of creativity and invention that ranged from the material to social. Whether it was boats or money, medicine or face cream, opera, semicolons, tiramisu or child-labor laws, these all originated in Venice and have shaped contemporary notions of institutions and conventions ever since. The foundation of how we now think about community, health care, money, consumerism, and globalization all sprung forth from the Laguna Veneta. But Venice is far from a historic relic or a life-sized museum. It is a living city that still embraces its innovative roots. As climate change effects sea-level rises, Venice is on the front lines of preserving its legacy and cultural history to inspire a new generation of innovators.
It’s rare, but sometimes a wild bird finds its way in and ends up flying around inside your home or office.
What do you do to safely get feathered friends back outside?
First, don’t create a panic by trying to chase the bird or capture it with a blanket or coat. The stress won’t help the bird, and you’re more likely to hurt it.
Instead, find a window in its path and open it as wide as possible.
Close the blinds and drapes on the other windows so the bird can easily understand the one way out.
Turn off all the lights so the open window shines, and the bird will fly right out.
Air filters are critical for your HVAC system to keep things like allergens and dust/dirt particles from blowing around your home. The filters work, but they need to be replaced when they get too dirty.
And a dirty filter can reduce airflow, which forces your HVAC system to work extra hard. Since filters need to be replaced on a regular basis and can be easily forgotten, consider signing up for a subscription service to have filters automatically sent to you when you need to replace your old ones.
Stingy Schobel Says
One of the best things you can do to extend the life of perishable produce is to keep ripening fruit away from other vegetables and fruit.
Ripening fruits are those that get sweeter over time, like apples and pears. As they ripen, they emit an odorless gas called ethylene that can cause even hearty produce like squash and onions to yellow, wilt and even rot.
Just keeping these items separated from each other can extend the life of your produce by weeks.
If you must use disposable paper plates, go with the most boring, uncoated, unprinted kinds. Party plates that come in bright colors with shiny coatings are not compostable, nonrecyclable and can be expensive to purchase.
Generic white paper plates or durable “Classic White” Chinet plates get the job done and can be safely tossed into the compost bin at home to break down and become beneficial mulch.
Library Laugh
What do you call a musician with problems?
A trebled person.
