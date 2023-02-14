February is Black History Month. Check out the display cabinets and a special section of books related to black history located near the circulation desk. While there, you can also feel the love … It’s Valentine’s Day!
Great New Books
The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions by Greta Thunberg
Thunberg was just eight years old when she became existentially aware of environmental distress. By 15, she was leading protests outside Sweden’s Parliament and speaking to the UN. At 16, she received her first Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Thunberg’s commitment to global education regarding the perils of climate change manifests itself in this sweeping compendium of essays contributed by more than 100 academicians, authors, environmentalists and journalists whose specific professional expertise or profound humanitarian concern amplifies the existing science surrounding this crisis of sustainability and ecology. Yet among this esteemed roster of recognized voices, it’s Thunberg’s own eloquence that elevates the collection with introductory essays for each section that convey a sense of urgency that is genuine, grounded and unimpeachable. Thunberg has often been accused of idealism, but here that idealism finds its counterpart in irrefutable facts, studies, charts and graphs. The contributors to this multifaceted and vast source of climate knowledge offer irreproachable statistical analyses and impassioned altruistic assessments, making it a definitive book on climate change. Its brief but precise essays are well suited for argument-buttressing, myth-busting and teem with mind-blowing new approaches to—sadly—an old, ongoing threat.
Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft
Croft’s debut is a psychological thriller about an ambitious woman named Bea, who’s made it her life goal to seduce and marry a rich man, settle down and forget her troubled past. After a life of conning alongside “Mother,” she’s determined to finish out her life differently. Does she have what it takes to pull off the ultimate con and leave her past behind, or will her lies expose her for who she really is? Bea has very intriguing character traits and flaws despite her best efforts to hide or combat them. The story jumps back and forth in time to Bea’s traumatic upbringing with “Mother,” who taught her to use her beauty and brains to get whatever she wants, and the present, as she tries to secure a life with Collin, the family heir. Croft’s writing is engaging and will keep the reader wondering what’ll happen to Bea until the end.
Death of a Traitor by M C Beaton
Another pitch-perfect entry in the long-running Hamish Macbeth series, the second since Beaton’s death in 2019. Beaton’s friend—author R. W. Green—continues the series, capturing Beaton’s deft plotting, shrewd characterizations and loving depictions of the Scottish Highlands. As usual, the tranquility of the tiny village of Lochdubh is disrupted by a newcomer. This time, it’s a woman who insinuates herself into everyone’s home and business under the guise of being helpful. When that woman suddenly leaves town and is found strangled to death at the bottom of a loch, no one in the village is particularly upset. Sergeant Hamish Macbeth, a massively built Highlander with flaming red hair who’s in charge of Lochdubh’s police station, finds his investigation hampered once again by the reprehensible, alcoholic Chief Inspector Blair. But Hamish has recovered the victim’s suitcase, the mysterious contents of which may point to the murderer. Green carries on Beaton’s tradition of presenting lochs, mountains, moors, elaborate Victorian castles and hunting lodges in a way that both enhances the action and deepens appreciation for the region. The plot builds and twists nicely, as Hamish navigates the problems of uncooperative villagers and the scheming chief inspector.
Library Laugh I
Which is faster, hot or cold? Hot … you can catch cold pretty easily!
Stingy Schobel Says
The next time there’s a big gathering or you’re invited to a potluck party (and maybe you’re not the best cook), offer to bring reusable dishes, cups and utensils. Bring them in durable bins and let everyone go waste-free for the fete. When the party’s over, load the dirty dishes and utensils into the bins and run them through the dishwasher once you get home. You’ll be accomplishing two wonderful things: helping the environment by cutting back on waste, and not leaving the host with the burden of washing dishes or throwing away trash.
Library Laugh II
What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite.
Libraries=Information
The start of the school year often brings donation drives to give kids the essentials they need to excel. But the winter months are a critical time to donate things like binders, pencils, pens, folders and notebooks, too.
The need for the right supplies persists nearly year-round, not just at the start of the school season. Local charities also continue to need seasonal items after their big donation drives, especially in cold climates.
So keep donating your winter coats, hats, mittens, new warm socks, blankets and towels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.