February is almost here and the Library wants to inform you of a presentation to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
The Library’s very own Geoffrey Bar-Lev will provide you with information on some of his life experiences in his presentation entitled Live Ashes: From Auschwitz to Communism to the Slums of Brooklyn. You’ll find his talk truly informative, so reserve this date and time. See you then.
Stingy Schobel Says
If your home has a septic tank, it’s important to have it regularly maintained. Tanks that are not inspected and pumped every two to three years (depending on usage) can be susceptible to breakage or failure.
A failing septic tank not only will cost you thousands of dollars to replace and restore, but it can also leak pollutants into our waterways, causing groundwater contamination.
According to the EPA, things to avoid sending down the drain include dental floss, diapers, cigarette butts, paper towels, latex paint and any harmful household chemicals.
Library Laugh I
What word do most people always want? The last.
Libraries=
Information
By now, you might be aware that a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet can hurt brain function and memory. But there is more to brain health than eating well and being active.
There are several lifestyle habits that may be chipping away at brain health and accelerating cognitive decline. However, the good news is that changing just one habit has the potential to change how your brain works to help you age better.
Here are four habits that could be deteriorating your memory and thinking ability:
•Dwelling on the negative — spruce up thinking patterns by writing down things you are grateful for and thinking about them;
•Too many sugary beverages
•Poor sleep — sleep scheduling is important
•Loud headphones — mild hearing loss is associated with double the risk of dementia. If others can hear your earbuds or headphones, the sound is too loud.
Library Laugh II
Why did the gambler buy a cattle ranch? Because he wanted to raise the steaks.
Great New Books
Notes On An Execution by Danya Kukafka. Death Row inmate’s final hours spark a meditation on murder and our society’s morbid fascination with the violent men who commit them. Ansel Packer, inmate number 999631, killed three girls as a teenager, the justifications for which he has included in a grand Theory that will outlive him and assert his importance. But Ansel is not the only character in his story, and Kukafka smartly foregrounds her narrative on three women in his orbit: his mother Lavender, who fled the abuse of her husband by abandoning Ansel and his infant brother; Hazel, the twin sister of Ansel’s ex-wife; and Saffron, a young homicide detective who once lived with Ansel in foster care. Their ordeals, which span more than four decades and intertwine in unexpected ways, show how acts of violence echo through the generations. Kukafka wrings tremendous suspense out of a story that isn’t a whodunit or even strictly a why-dunit, suspense born out of a desire to see these women transcend the identities consigned to them.
Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win by Peter Schweizer. Peter Schweizer says that, in a quarter-century as an investigative journalist, this is the scariest investigation he has ever conducted. That the Chinese government seeks to infiltrate American institutions is hardly surprising. What is wholly new, however, are the number of American elites who are eager to help the Chinese dictatorship in its quest for global hegemony. Presidential families, Silicon Valley gurus, Wall Street high rollers, Ivy League universities, even professional athletes — all willing to sacrifice American strength and security on the altar of personal enrichment.
Greenwich Park by Katherine Faulkner. When Rory, Daniel, Serena and Helen were students at Cambridge, they stole a boat one sunny afternoon and went punting on the River Cam. When Daniel and Serena sneaked the boat back to the boathouse, they witnessed something horrifying. They knew they should report it, but they were worried there would be consequences if they told anyone what they had seen. Years later, Daniel and Helen are married, and so are Rory and Serena. The couples have beautiful homes in London; Rory and Daniel are partners in a successful architectural firm; and both Helen and Serena are pregnant. Serena seems delighted, but Helen, who’s already lost four babies, is nervous. She enrolls in a prenatal class to try to allay some of her fears, and there she meets Rachel, who gloms onto Helen in a way that’s at first flattering but quickly becomes oppressive. Then strange and troubling things start happening. When Rachel claims she’s been attacked and begs to move in temporarily with Helen and Daniel, the situation escalates into something dark and ultimately life-changing. There’s a palpable sense of menace hanging over the story, which packs punch after shocking punch. An original and highly imaginative plot, combined with complex characters and a stunning conclusion, will shock even the most seasoned crime-fiction aficionado. An outstanding debut thriller.
