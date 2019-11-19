Thanksgiving is coming — and the library will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Dec. 1. Enjoy your holiday.
What’s Happening
Friday, Nov. 22 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
• Scooby-Doo! And the Gourmet Ghost [NR], Friday Night Family Movie, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 — Learn Chess with Alan Kantour
, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 25 — Intermediate Learn Tai Chi, 2 p.m.
• Beginning Learn Tai Chi, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• Shazam! [PG-13], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Cumberland County Playhouse presents Elf the Musical, noon
Great New Books
An Irish Country Family by Patrick Taylor. The 14th in this series sees Irish doctor Barry Laverty facing ups and downs in his training life and as a rural GP in Northern Ireland. The flashbacks visit Barry as a hospital intern in the early 1960s, struggling to carry on a romance with a demanding girlfriend, while also learning the medical ropes, including the new science of CPR and defibrillation. Also sensitively examined is Northern Ireland’s political climate, as Barry and his fellow villagers strive to set up a social center where all members of the community feel welcome, and their efforts will give readers a feel for the best side of life in the region.
With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace by Nikki Haley. A revealing, dramatic, deeply personal book about the most significant events of our time, written by the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, offers a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration. This book reveals a woman who can hold her own in domestic and international power politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a stand even when it is unpopular, and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times.
The Ship of Dreams: The Sinking of the Titanic and the End of the Edwardian Era by Garath Russell. Historian/novelist Russell looks at the lives of six first-class passengers — among them Lucy Leslie, Countess of Rothes; Jewish American immigrant Ida Straus; and American model and movie star Dorothy Gibson — to tell the larger story of the sinking of the Titanic. He also considers previously unpublished sources, deck plans, journal entries, and surviving artifacts to provide a you-are-there sense of the ship’s sinking and argues that this tragedy ushered the world into the modern era.
Libraries=Information
From age 50 on, it’s not unusual to have occasional trouble finding the right word or remembering where you put things. But persistent difficulty with memory, cognition and ability to perform everyday tasks might be signs that something more serious is happening to a loved one’s brain.
Dementia isn’t actually a disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s a catch-all for changes in the brain that cause a loss of functioning that interferes with daily life.
Dementia can diminish focus, the ability to pay attention, language skills, problem solving and visual perception. It can also make it difficult for a person to control his or her emotions and lead to personality changes. About 1 in 11 Americans age 65 and older are living with the condition. A range of brain illnesses or injuries can lead to dementia, with Alzheimer’s disease accounting for 60-80% of the cases.
Some of the warning signs identified by dementia experts and mental health organizations are difficulty with everyday tasks, repetition, communication problems, getting lost, personality changes, confusion about time and place and troubling behavior.
Stingy Schobel Says
Efficient appliances. Your inefficient appliances are costing you more than you think. The typical household spends $1,900 a year on energy bills. By upgrading to Energy Star-qualified appliances, you can save 30%, or more than $600 per year. Replacing your refrigerator alone can make a big difference because they use more energy than any other appliance.
Save on your bulbs. LED bulbs are no longer scarily expensive. Replace 40 incandescent bulbs with LEDs, and you could save $1,500 over their 10-year life span.
Library Laugh
I cut my finger slicing cheese the other day — but I think I may have grater problems than that.
