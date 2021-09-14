Come join us at the Library tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room to hear local country music performer, Lynn Haines. He will be entertaining us with some classic country and vintage rock.
The Library in collaboration with The Art and Frame Shop is presenting the Great Fall Celebration, a presentation of various art mediums celebrating fall themes. Come, enjoy and vote for your favorite.
Great New Books
Matrix by Lauren Groff. In the twelfth century, former child crusader and “bastardess heir to the crown” of France and England, “poor illegitimate Marie from nowhere in Le Maine,” at age 17 arrives at the crumbling, dismal abbey where she will live, and which she will transform completely, during the many remaining years of her life. Considered unmarriageable for her great height and lack of beauty, and an overall burden, Marie was sent to save the abbey by Queen Eleanor, who prides herself on the brilliant move despite Marie’s strong resistance to it. As Marie, who knows her own greatness, softens to her new surroundings, readers learn the goings-on of the abbey and its environs and get to know the nuns. When, decades later, Marie ascends to abbess, the sisters become her daughters, who respond with fear and inspiration to Marie’s increasingly ambitious building plans for the abbey based on her visions of the Virgin Mary.
Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang. In this powerful debut, Wang reflects on her childhood experiences as an undocumented immigrant. Her family traveled to the United States to escape communist rule in China when she was seven years old. The family settled in Manhattan’s Chinatown, where they experienced disillusionment and poverty as they worked exploitative jobs while fearing the ever-present threat of deportation. Wang tells her family’s story from her then-perspective as a child who was attempting to understand her new life. She makes frequent comparisons to her life in China and the United States as she learns to navigate a new culture and language and finds solace in her small but powerful collection of books. Wang’s relationship with her parents becomes complicated when their mental health becomes more fragile, and her mother’s health declines. Finally, Wang’s mother feels compelled to make a change that will alter the family forever. Wang doesn’t gloss over the hardship and trauma she experienced as an undocumented immigrant in the United States. She movingly tells how undocumented families like hers are often overlooked and their experiences ignored.
Library Laugh I
Why did the tightrope walker visit the bank? He wanted to check his balance.
Stingy Schobel Says
As summer winds down, late August and September offer a last chance to assess where the summer sun shines on your home, since any trees that are outside (in regions of the country with seasonality) will soon be free of leaves. Take advantage of the opportunity to put together a plan for where you’d like to plant new trees in the spring to help shade your home and reduce your cooling costs when summer comes around again.
Could a coat of paint be enough to keep your home warm in the winter and cooler in the summer? It’s called “insulating paint,” and its technology that was developed by NASA to protect shuttles from extreme temperatures when they re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. Insulating paint is produced by adding a special powder made of microscopic “ceramic spheres” that create a barrier wherever you apply it. It has the potential to reduce heat gain/loss by as much as 20%. If you’re repainting your home, this small investment added to your paint can save you money in the long run.
Library Laugh II
Which is faster, hot or cold? Hot, because you can catch a cold.
Libraries =
Information
Habits that can reduce your risk of dementia (continued):
•Eat healthy: Everyone’s goal should be to control their weight, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest food plans you can follow. It has been shown to be one of the diets lowest in unhealthy fats and highest in vitamin and mineral content. The Mediterranean diet consists of foods such as lean meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and fish.
•Maintain a social life: Group activities, or even one-on-one get togethers, can be great for promoting brain health—simply by being around other people. In contrast, being isolated can lead to depression and can often become a problem with older adults as their cognitive abilities decline over the years.
•Engage strangers: When people are in close proximity to strangers while out in public, they have a natural propensity to be quiet and keep to themselves. Reaching out and talking to strangers can strength our mental health and enrich our lives.
•Finally, read, read, read: Intellectual activities, particularly reading, have been associated with a significantly lower risk of dementia.
