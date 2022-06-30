Grinder House Coffee Shop owners Asa Reese and Angela Chastain are celebrating five years as owners of the downtown coffee shop, restaurant and music venue, and they want to offer the community a chance to celebrate with them.
Grinder House is producing a free, one-day music and arts festival July 2.
Liberty on the Lawn will include music, food and drinks, and unique craft vendors at The Amp and the Cumberland County Courthouse Lawn.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m.
“The event is the brainchild of Grinder House Coffee Shop and has been kicked around for years,” Reese said. “What started as a way to thank the community for the incredible support for historic Downtown Crossville and the local businesses has turned into a full blown festival to celebrate the arts and the community where the arts thrive.”
Reese noted local arts are supported not just by the Upper Cumberland but the tri-state region.
Live music is scheduled all day, with 10 local and regional singer-songwriters performing beginning at 11 a.m. Between each musical set, enjoy six regional stand-up comedians entertaining with family friendly comedy.
Artists include Tyler Dhone, Kayley Bishop, Jamie Adamson, Hal O’Dell, Jason Lee Wilson, Delnora Reed, Day Tripper, Milkman and the Big Band and the Jenkins Twins. Comedians are Andrew Ledbetter, Chester G., Blake Champlin, Emmanuel T., DeAnn Alaine and Joe Feeney.
More than 65 art and craft booths will be set up at the courthouse lawn, with professional artists exhibiting and selling their work.
There will be bounce castles and face painting for the kids and an American Cornhole Association-sanctioned cornhole tournament. There will be four cornhole sets available with a day-long tournament. Sign up to compete for first, second and third-place prizes.
The center of the amphitheater grounds will be under cover with a 2,600-square-foot event tent offering shade and shelter from the weather.
Grinder House will offer a traditional Fourth of July menu made fresh on site. There will be soft drinks, water and fresh, cold watermelon, ice cream bars and popsicles available.
CindyJo’s BBQ will offer their port barbecue selections and soft drinks. There will also be vendors offering shaved ice, funnel cake and deep-fried Oreos.
A recent change to city of Crossville rules will allow beer to be sold and served on city-owned property. Grinder House will offer ice-cold draft beer at the event.
For more information, check out the Facebook event page, Liberty on the Lawn.
