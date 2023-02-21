The enrichment of oneself is a universally acknowledged aspiration of those who choose to be an elevation of human enlightenment. Go around the world with Cumberland County Playhouse’s “Let Us Sing” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
We are, all of us, unique. In that, we strive to be unified in our undivided individuality. So, “Let Us Sing” to celebrate it!
The world will unfold before your very eyes in this spectacular, one-night-only Mainstage event that embraces all the incredible cultures and people who came together to create the wonderful different, special and unique people that became us.
The brainchild of multi-talented Playhouse company member Michael Ruff, “Let Us Sing” brings together representatives of the rich and diverse cultures of the Upper Cumberlands and takes patrons on a international journey through the inspiring history, reflection, entertainment and vivacious beauty of them.
“I call it a cultural montage where we’ll show different cultures that are doing some of the same things we are,” Ruff said, “to recognize that America is just more than what we think it is, and that the different diversities and cultures that make up America need to be celebrated and recognized.”
A decade ago, the first iteration of Ruff’s cultural concept, “Tales of the Crossroads,” presented stories about famous Tennesseans and famous African Americans of the time. “Let Us Sing” is the second iteration, a continuance of his passion to enrich audiences with history and culture and unity.
“With me being one of the only African American actors of the Cumberland County Playhouse for a number of years, it has fallen on me to be able to tell my history, my heritage and things of that nature. But, then that opens itself up because I’m Native American, African American and Caucasian. So, when we talk about melting pot, I am that melting pot. So, it’s just highlighting that.”
The show will begin and end with the CCP Triple Threat Glee children singing. Ruff said that he cared about educating the children more than anything and that is why he wanted them to be a part of the production.
“I just really want this to matter,” he said. “Learning about diversity matters. Educating yourself on a different culture will enrich your life exponentially. It’s a lifelong work to continue to educate yourself on things. I’m hoping, as entertaining as it’s going to be, that it’s also educational as well.”
Under Ruff’s direction, the cultural showcase of music, song, dance, imagery, monologues and poetry readings comes together as promising pearls of performance on the string of the production, from powerful Native American drumming and a coming-of-age celebration with a Hispanic quinceañera to the Civil Rights Movement and LGBTQ+.
“We need some joy in this day and age, and I’m hoping that this evening will be joyful. This is what we are doing this for. We need to show them that we can all get along,” Ruff said. “I just want everyone to recognize that we’re all human.”
Ruff added that he feels that some of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work has gotten lost; the conversations he started, the impact peace had in the Civil Rights Movement, the significance of it and of those for whom he led the movement.
“We have jumped to the negative way too quickly in certain things,” he said. “I think we have forgotten that Dr. Martin Luther King started out with peaceful protests. We are standing up for the right to be acknowledged as human beings. And I feel that we have forgotten a little bit about what that message meant and where the pioneers like Martin Luther King and John Lewis and all the senators who marched with them fought for the right for me to stand here and put this together.”
His hope is that the evening will inspire conversations to continue learning.
“If you’ve never seen something like a powwow before, just to even see it contained on the stage and how magnificent it is, I think it’s going to inspire people to have conversations outside of the show,” Ruff said. “We have to be able to have those conversations to bridge the gap.”
The show will be recorded and presented at the library in honor of National Diversity Month.
“It’s a really fascinating night that Michael has put together,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald.
According to Shakespeare, the world is your oyster and all the world’s a stage, both of which are made true and manifested by “Let Us Sing” diversity, inclusion and equity concert. At CCP, the world is truly at your fingertips. Ruff hopes to build on the cultural diversity and inclusion concert concept in the future as an opportunity for the community to keep having those conversations, learning about each other and extending the benefit of peace and kindness.
“Let Us Sing” is sponsored by Mark Richie and Arlene Albert and tickets are $30. Purchase tickets online at www.ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse box office at 484-5000.
