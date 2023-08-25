In 1995, after the Oklahoma City bombing, Sandra “Sam” Hahn decided to move and secured a three-month contract to work at Cumberland County Playhouse as a stage manager.
“Twenty-eight years later, still here,” she laughed. “We don’t retire here.”
She grew up the youngest of 10 children in a big yours-mine-and-ours family in a small town in Missouri that had less than 1,000 people.
“How I even got into theater is just a fluke,” she said, “but then to be able to come here and live in a small town and do professional theater was a gift. I’ve been one of the lucky ones.”
Her dad was a 20-year Navy veteran who worked as a dietician and cook at the Albany Regional Center for mentally impaired and handicapable individuals. Her mother was a real World War II “Rosie the Riveter,” who worked in logging camps and built airplanes before working at the Albany Regional Center as a nurse’s aide.
“She raised really strong daughters,” Hahn said of her mother.
Hahn attended Oklahoma City University. Initially, she intended to study architecture.
“I just did a ‘180.’ I didn’t even know what technical theater was until I went to college,” she said. “I discovered you could do the same things in theater; it just didn’t have to be structural enough to last for years. It just has to last a couple of months or a week.”
Her first show at OCU was Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“Having the curtain rise up and people applaud just for the set because it was so pretty,” she said, “that’s when I ended up going into technical theater because it was just amazing to me.”
Her teacher encouraged students not to specialize in a particular technical theater field, but to do it all – from sound, light and paint to costumes, sets and props. She said to be called a theater technician, you needed to be well-rounded, a “jack-of-all-trades of everything.”
“I think that’s why the Playhouse is still here because so many people have talents for so many different hats and adaptability. When it has to happen, it happens,” she said. “I’m amazed at the talent.”
She graduated from Oklahoma City University in 1987 with a bachelor’s in technical theater. The following year, she worked at the university as a production stage manager, and lighting and prop designer. Hahn also instructed a stage management class and props class at the university. She delved into the love of lighting design while working at OCU.
“For me, it’s like painting with light,” she said. “It adds so much to the flavor…You can just make magic with it that way.”
She said it was the same for her with props and any other technical theater application. Her creative technical theater process begins by reading the script.
“You’re just reading the script, and you’re trying to make this imaginary world out of thin air,” she said. “You have to use that brain and create a world out of the piece of paper that you’re reading.”
She loves the creative outlet her job provides as she takes technical components and turns them into art. Through her art, Hahn creates the visual aesthetics needed to allow eye cues to clue the audience in as to the mood, tension, suspense and action on stage.
As for timing the lighting and visual cues, Hahn relied on hitting the lights when she felt the “bump” of the moment at which it would have the most impact.
“You know when that is,” she said. “It changes the whole mood of the show.”
She enjoyed incorporating practicals in lighting to generate textures and shadows for added dramatic effect. Lighting also serves as a scene refresher to keep audience members’ eyes from getting tired and bored. She is adamant that her lighting design is literally “spot on.”
“I’m a perfectionist,” she said. “Nothing is set in stone until opening. I will be tweaking cues until the opening. I will nitpick it until it sings to me.”
She never wanted to be on stage. She liked to give the spotlight rather than being in it.
She said, “If you find a true technician, that’s what their degree is in, and that’s what they want to do; they don’t want to perform. They want to be in the nuts and bolts of it. And that was always me; I always wanted to be in the midst.”
As technical producer for “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Hahn described the production as a “spectacle.”
“’Wrong’ is a big ol’ show. It’s huge,” she said. “It’s so much fun.”
Generally, productions are staged with every attempt to create a flawless show with no mishaps – a difficult feat, especially in live theater. However, the premise of “The Play That Goes Wrong” is that it’s a show about a show that has things go wrong purposefully. Creating a show that “goes wrong” correctly, including set pieces falling apart, Hahn said, “It’s so technically difficult. Probably the most technically difficult show we’ve ever tried to do. People are going to love it.”
“The Play That Goes Wrong” will run through Oct. 12. Call the box office at 484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com for showtimes and ticket information.
