Come join us this Friday, Oct. 18, for a day full of activities. At 9:30 a.m., they will kick off game day with a round of Fair Park Family Feud. They will also have trivia and Minute to Win It games with prizes. At 10:30 a.m., they will have bingo with sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville.
At 11:30 a.m., they will be serving pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and dessert. This is a $5 fundraiser lunch. Takeouts and deliveries will be available. To place an order for delivery, please call the Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 before Friday. All proceeds will help support the Fair Park Senior Center.
Following lunch, Hand and Foot will be held.
* * *
The Fairfield Glade Art Guild and artist Barbara Pelak will be visiting us on Friday from 1-3 p.m for a special holiday cardmaking class. Each student will be able to create three beautiful cards, just in time for the holidays.
Pelak has taught at Fair Park Senior Center in the past. Members look forward to her classes, especially around the holidays.
Call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to reserve a spot.
* * *
Quilting classes will be held every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. The instructor is Jane Tavernier and her classes are so much fun. If you visited the exhibits at the Cumberland County Fair, you may have seen her beautiful work.
Students will learn to layout and organize fabrics as well as several embroidery stitches. No sewing machine is required. This is a hands-on class, so come ready to make that special someone a unique gift to remember.
If interested, please contact Fair Park Senior Center to reserve a spot or contact Tavernier at 248-821-7575.
* * *
Fair Park Senior Center is holding a new eight-week tai chi class designed specifically for arthritis and fall prevention. The program is recommended by CDC, is designed for improving health and wellness and is effective in preventing falls.
Numerous studies have shown tai chi improves muscular strength, flexibility, fitness, relieves pain and improves immunity and the quality of life. You can start and continue to progress to higher levels no matter your age or physical condition.
Tai chi can be learned from a standing or seated position. Come join us on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. It is easy to learn, relaxing, effective and safe. Classes are conducted by a certified instructor.
* * *
SilverSneakers early bird classes are being held at the Fair Park Senior Center. If you have been looking for an exercise class designed for aging adults, look no further. SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement by providing members with strength training, aerobics and flexibility designed specifically for seniors. Our early bird class is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. with a certified instructor, Tim Houston.
