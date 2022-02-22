This year marked Lee Greenwood’s official “40 Years of Hits” celebration, recognizing his amazing presence as an artist, musician, songwriter, philanthropist and consummate entertainer since his emergence on the national charts in the 1980s.
With more than 20 Top 10 singles, garnering Grammy, CMA and ACM awards, his stellar rise to unprecedented national attention in the wake of “God Bless the USA” has given Lee Greenwood a permanent place of prominence amid the true legends of American music, crossing both decades and multiple genres.
Throughout his expansive career, Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for “Top Male Vocal Performance,” and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations.
His discography includes 22 studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and 38 singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others.
His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001, and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after Sept. 11, 2001. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours.
Lee Greenwood plays one night only at The Palace in downtown Crossville Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49, $59 and $100 for VIP tickets with seating in the first four rows and a meet and greet.
Buddy Holly Tribute by Kenny James
Award-winning performer Kenny James, wearing wide-rimmed glasses, will present a tribute to Buddy Holly March 18 at 7 p.m. at The Palace Theatre.
James carries the honor of being named the “No. 1 Buddy Holly Tribute in Las Vegas” and “Best Entertainer” in Pigeon Forge. In addition, he has worked with noted artists The Drifters, The Coasters, Chubby Checker, The Shondells, Marty Stuart and others.
Holly and the rockabilly group known as The Crickets recorded “That’ll Be the Day,” which zoomed to the Billboard No. 1 spot. Two solo hits for Buddy soon followed: “Peggy Sue” and “Rave On.” Between 1957 and 1958, Holly produced seven Top 40 Hits. Critics identified his jangling guitar and brand of rock as Tex-Mex. “Oh Boy,” “Maybe Baby,” “It’s So Easy,” “Think it Over,” “Everyday,” “Words of Love,” “Not Fade Away” and “True Love Ways” are still heard today.
Charles Hardin Holley, known professionally as Buddy Holly, was an American singer-songwriter who was a central and pioneering figure of mid-1950s rock and roll. He died at the start of his career in a tragic plane crash while on the Winter Dancy Party Tour along with other great performers of the 1950s The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. Holly is still listed as number 13 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Artists.”
Reserved tickets are $20 and $25.
Gene Watson performs March 26
One of the most masterful voices in country music today, Gene Watson still sings in the same key as 30 years ago and continues to prove why he is rightly referred to as “The Singer’s Singer.” His powerful voice and multi-octave range allows him to sing some of the most challenging songs with an ease that comes from pure, natural talent as well as from his many years performing onstage.
On his most recent album release, Real.Country.Music., the 72-year-old Watson once again proves he’s the master of classic country music. He remains defiantly country in the face of today’s more pop-oriented offerings and is proud his legions of fans rely on him to keep traditional country music alive and well.
With that in mind, Watson delved back into history to pull out some overlooked gems in other artist’s catalogs as well as a few of his own songs that are fan favorites but are no longer available.
As Watson noted, “Today’s songwriters are not really writing the kind of songs fans of serious classic country are wanting. Traditional country is about life, heartaches, loves and family. I’ve got to relate to the words as something that either happened to me or happened to someone I know. It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around a song that’s simply about riding a tractor or just drinking beer with friends. I want more out of a song. So I went back to some classic songwriters like Kris Kristofferson, Larry Gatlin, Bill Anderson, Keith Whitley, Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran and Dave Kirby – just to name a few of the greats.”
For tickets to any event call 931-484-6133 or go to palacetheatre-crossville.com.
