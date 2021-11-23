Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade is hosting an educational lecture open to interested genealogists and family history buffs in the local community. Judy G. Russell, the “Legal Genealogist,” will speak on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 1-3 p.m. The topic is “How Knowing the Law Makes Us Better Genealogists.” The free event will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church, Conference Rooms B and C, 481 Snead Drive, in Fairfield Glade. Attendees will meet in person while Judy Russell speaks to the group live via Zoom. The venue suggests, though does not require, wearing masks to help reduce the risk of COVID-19. Seating at the venue is limited to 50 people. Please RSVP to Kinseekers@hotmail.com.
Russell is a genealogist with a law degree. She writes, teaches and lectures on a wide variety of genealogical topics, providing expert guidance through the murky territory where law and family history intersect. A Colorado native with roots deep in the American south on her mother’s side and entirely in Germany on her father’s side, she holds a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and a law degree from Rutgers School of Law-Newark. Before she retired, she worked as a newspaper reporter, trade association writer, legal investigator, defense attorney, federal prosecutor, law editor and, for more than 20 years, as an adjunct member of the faculty at Rutgers Law School.
She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the National Genealogical Society and numerous state and regional genealogical societies. A recipient of the Silver Tray Award from the Utah Genealogical Society and the 2017 Award of Excellence from the National Genealogical Society Quarterly, she now serves as a member of the NGSQ editorial board.
An internationally known lecturer and course coordinator and faculty member at numerous genealogical institutes, she holds credentials as a Certified Genealogist® and Certified Genealogical Lecturer from the Board for Certification of Genealogists®. Her award-winning blog appears at The Legal Genealogist website.
