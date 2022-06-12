While I know the early history of the Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association, the best place to go for information on current Master Gardner and UT Extension activity dates, times and locations is the Master Gardeners website, www.ccmga.org.
The Crossville UT Extension Office location is 1398 Livingston Rd, Crossville, TN 38571, 931-484-6743. Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30am-4:00pm. Webpage: https://cumberland.tennessee.edu.
The United States Extension Service Master Gardener Program was started in Washington state in 1972. Home gardening was all the rage at that time. Extension Service offices in urban and suburban areas were being overwhelmed with homeowner garden/landscape-related questions. The concept was to offer university training to volunteers with a good knowledge of gardening and in exchange these “master gardeners” would assist Extension personnel with consumer horticulture education in those communities. The program spread to most states and though Canadian provinces and some states are not administered by a land-grant university, they are affiliated with this program, so the MG program is now international.
The University of Tennessee administers our state Cooperative Extension Service and the UT Extension Master Gardener program. When seeking horticulture publications relevant to yards and gardens (most free of charge when downloaded), and other online gardening information, as well as in-personal assistance at our local Crossville UT Extension office or at one of many UT Extension sponsored events of interest to home gardeners offered each year throughout the state, I say “Go big Orange!”
The number of new-home builds and existing home sales during the past three years indicate many folks have been relocating to this area from other parts of Tennessee as well as from other states, and perhaps a few new neighbors have moved from countries outside the United States. Great living conditions, a scenic area and affordable golf courses made Cumberland County attractive when my husband and I were looking for a future retirement location. We built a house near Crossville in 1994. As a long-time gardener prior to relocating, I can relate to questions gardeners moving here today might have.
Wherever newcomers lived before moving here, there was a unique combination of soil types, water availability and flow, weather/climate, as well as living things that all combine to make up what is known as an ecosystem. These folks may want to install back yard vegetable plots, front yard flowers or foundation shrubs. Information about which vegetables, flowers, trees and/or shrubs are suited to growing conditions here would be helpful. Others might be contemplating installing or renovating the entire landscape around their residences. Our local soil, water flow, typical weather and plant hardiness zone would be of interest for both new residents and those who are new to growing things.
In 1998, I and about 29 others enrolled in the first Master Gardener training class offered in Cumberland County.
Over the past 23 years as a Master Gardener, I have learned about way more than local growing conditions and plant hardiness in Cumberland County Tennessee but those basics prompted most in my MG training group to sign up. After graduation we got organized first then developed community service projects and garden presentations as ways to share what we had learned during our MG training. We also publicized garden-related UT Extension publications. Then I and other MGs wrote articles for a weekly yard and garden column that appeared in the Crossville Chronicle newspaper for 18 years (1998-2016). The target audience was county residents interested in home gardening and landscaping. The articles also cited web pages and/or nearby physical locations people interested in home gardening might like to visit.
The following images from my Cumberland County Master Gardener photo collection portray a brief CCMG history. Lots of learning: in classrooms, on tours/field trips, through research to diagnose plant diseases and pests, as well as through hands-on planting and landscaping projects. Information then shared in alliance with UT Extension. Serving our area through education and community projects.
Do you have questions about gardening on the Cumberland Plateau? What yard and garden topics do readers in the Crossville area want?
Send suggestions via email to MGardenerRae@frontiernet.net.
