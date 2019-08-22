Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.