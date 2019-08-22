Just a reminder: Pete Hermansen, former Senior Border Patrol agent, will explain the Border and Immigration from firsthand experience on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
Holly Tupper, a talented local pianist, will be appearing in the Cumberland Meeting Room on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at noon. Come hear this 18 year old whose depth of talent keeps expanding beyond her years.
The library will be conducting a series of computer classes for beginners in September. The series covers the simple skills needed to operate your computer and how to use the internet on Sept. 12, how to create an email account and effectively use it on Sept. 19, and how to create letters and various documents using Microsoft Word on Sept. 26. All classes will run from 2-4 p.m. Call 931-484-6790 ext 234 to register.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Aug. 22
10 a.m. Understanding Immigration Issues: The Border
Friday, Aug. 23
1 p.m. Welcome to Medicare Class [registration required]
1 p.m. Origami Group Meeting
Saturday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. Beginning Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m. Intermediate Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
11:30 a.m. Advanced Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Monday, Aug. 26
2 p.m. Intermediate Tai Chi Class
3 p.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class
Tuesday, Aug. 27
10 a.m. KidBits Storytime & Craft – Children’s Library Carousel
2 p.m. “7 Days in Entebbe [PG13]” - Tuesday’s @ the Movies
Wednesday, Aug. 28
10 a.m. Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting
Noon Holly Tupper, pianist – [noon concert]
Great New Books
The Bitterroots by C.J. Box
A friend asks newbie PI Cassie Dewell to help exonerate a man accused of assaulting a girl from an influential family, and Cassie soon learns that the hidden backstory looms as big as Montana's sky.
Contraband by Stuart Woods
So nice to be on a Florida beach, but then Stone Barrington is nearly conked on the head by crime evidence falling from the sky. He joins with a beautiful local detective to investigate, but the evidence keeps disappearing (things are fast and loose in the Keys). This is Stone Barrington’s 50th novel appearance.
The Dearly Beloved by Cara Wall
Set in the years 1950-1970 in a changing America and London, Wall's debut novel follows two married couples--ministers and academics--whose intricate bonds of faith and friendship, jealousy and understanding, are tested by the birth of an autistic child.
The Oysterville Sewing Circle by Susan Wiggs
Caroline Shelby couldn't wait to leave her tiny hamlet of Oysterville, WA, and pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer in Manhattan. A betrayal by her mentor and the death of Angelique, her supermodel best friend, change her plans. Caroline is made guardian of Angelique's two children, and that sends her running back to her hometown, where she's surprised to find that reconnecting with old friends, reinventing herself, and assuming a new role as a mom provide fresh inspirations for her designs and a shift in her priorities.
The Russia Account by Stephen Coonts
Coonts uneasily mixes classic thriller action and partisan axe-grinding in his ninth thriller featuring CIA director Jake Grafton and Jake's stalwart aide, Tommy Carmellini. When Jake learns that a tiny bank in Estonia has been laundering money, possibly hundreds of billions of dollars, he sends Tommy to investigate. Tommy gets on the trail of Russian multibillionaire Yegan Korjev, a Putin crony, whom Jake approves for rendition to a safe house in Utah for interrogation. The money-laundering operation they uncover ensnares politicians, philanthropists, investors, and criminals in a complex plan to destabilize Western society with "imaginary money."
Libraries = Information
Exercise helps even long-term couch potatoes. A recent study concluded that individuals ages 40 to 61 who began exercising regularly after years of physical inactivity reduced their risk for death by 32% to 35%. Their odds of death from heart attack and cancer also dropped compared to those who never exercised during the study period. Conclusion: It’s never too late to reap the benefits of regular exercise.
Start a new load of laundry while the dryer is still warm. The machine doesn’t have to warm up again, saving you energy dollars. And don’t forget to clean the lint filter so your dryer will continue to run efficiently.
Stingy Schobel Says
When buying nonprescription drugs, you should always go with the store brand. What’s the difference between Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release gelcaps at $12.49 per 100 and Rite Aid Extra Strength Acetaminophen Rapid Release gelcaps for $8.99 per 100? Practically nothing, except you’ll save $3.50.
Library Laugh
How much does a pirate pay for corn? A buccaneer.
