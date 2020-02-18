Acrylic artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member JoAnne Hickey, will teach Paint A Floral in Acrylic from 1-4 p.m. March 20 at Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Hickey is a lifelong artist with a Bachelor of Fine Art degree from University of Hartford, Hartford Art School, with freshman year at Rhode Island School of Design.
She is a professional graphic artist, custom framer and retail merchandise display trimmer. She has also taught in the Connecticut school system.
Students will hear about acrylics, the tools needed and how to use them to make florals.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. A materials fee of $5 per attendee covers materials needed for the project and the use of the tools and handouts needed for the class.
The class is limited to 12 students maximum. A minimum of three students are needed to hold the class. A list of items needed can be picked up at the Arts Center prior to the class.
Space is limited; register at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
