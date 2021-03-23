The Dogwood Exchange is excited to welcome back artist Pam Emery who will be teaching “Alcohol Inks for Beginners” in April. Emery, a retired teacher hailing from Chattanooga and an award-winning artist, has found her true calling in both alcohol ink and acrylic pours.
Emery will bring her infectious love of alcohol ink to the classroom at the Dogwood Exchange, at 92 E. First St. in Crossville, on Tuesday, April 13, from noon to 3 p.m. Students will learn the basic use of alcohol inks and blending solutions, such as 91% Isopropyl. They will be introduced to a variety of painting surfaces and how the medium is applied to non-porous surfaces such as glossy cardstock, glossy paper and metal, and ceramic surfaces.
Class cost is $35 and includes all supplies. Class size is limited to eight per class. To register, please go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, please call 931-787-5838.
