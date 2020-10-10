“Alcohol ink painting is an absolute blast,” said artist Pam Emery-Woodhouse, who will teach a class for beginners Oct. 22 at the Plateau Creative Arts Center. Emery-Woodhouse, a retired teacher hailing from Chattanooga, found her way to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade in 2016. She has taken many classes and found her true calling in alcohol ink and acrylic pours.
Emery-Woodhouse will bring her contagious love of alcohol ink to the studio, where students will be taught to create colorful abstracts and more. Students will be taught the basic use of alcohol inks and blending solutions, such as 91% isopropyl.
They will be introduced to a variety of painting surfaces and how the mediums are applied to nonporous surfaces such as glossy cardstock, glossy paper and metal and ceramic surfaces.
The class will be from 9 a.m.-noon. The fee is $30 for Guild members and $35 for guests. Preregistration is required by visiting the Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or calling 931-707-7249. A $5 materials fee due to the instructor at the start of the class.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
