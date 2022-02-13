The Center for Lifelong Learning will offer a new slate of classes beginning in March. These classes will expand your knowledge, challenge your brain and provide interaction with new folks.
Marcel Proust once said: “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”
You can expand your “landscape” just by enrolling in one or more of the small classes from a list of 25 topics. Here are just a few:
The March King: John Philip Sousa and His Legacy for Bands: Dwight Wages, founder and president of the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass, will share his knowledge of Sousa’s far reaching impact on the musical tastes of people everywhere. Learn about his influence on the selections for upcoming SSSB concerts. One session, March 16.
History & Ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains: Join John McArthur as he enthralls students with his personal knowledge of the flora, fauna and early settlers of this region. He grew up exploring streams and hiked more than 1,500 miles in the Great Smoky National Park. One session, March 1.
The Oak Ridge Manhattan Project Story: Don Hunnicutt, an Oak Ridge historian and tour guide for the Oak Ridge History Museum will share some of his knowledge of that fascinating area, from beginning development to the bomb dropped in 1945. One session, March 9.
Mastering Basic Sign Language: In this four-week class learn the skills to communicate with deaf friends and family members, using American Sign Language (ASL). Kathy Tolich will teach you the signs to enable you use them at home and shopping. Four sessions, held March 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Computer Security—Preventing Fraud & ID Theft. We’ve all heard horror stories or read about ID theft, and now Bob Willis can teach You how to prevent this yourself on your computer and other electronic devices. One Session, March 17.
iPhone Photography: Russ Schubert is back to teach this subject again. Bring your iPhone and learn how to take, view, edit, store and share photos using the most convenient camera you ever owned. He’ll also show you how to use features such as HDR, live photos, panoramas, burst mode and selfies. Thinking about buying an iPhone but haven’t taken the plunge? Come and learn about them! Two sessions, March 8 and 15.
How to Buy Precious Metals: They are constantly in the news, but how does one go about buying them? Dennis Fortier will teach you the nomenclature and who to trust when thinking about the buying, selling and taxes involved. He does not sell precious metals but will gladly share his knowledge. One session, March 8.
What’s New About Personal Income Tax? Yes, our “favorite” time of the year is approaching! While no new Federal tax changes will occur in 2021 filing, more significant future changes are being debated in congress. Bob Willis will discuss Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) for IRA’s and potential tax deductions for assisted living expenses, among other tax information. One session, March 10.
An overview of the RSCC Maker Space: Many of you have seen the new building beside the Roane State Community College campus and now Holly Hanson will provide a tour and demonstration of the Maker Space. Learn how “makers” utilize woodworking, 3D Printing, laser cutting/engraving and heat press, computer graphic designing, and fabric art and machine embroidery. One session, March 21, with morning or afternoon options.
Core Basics for Seniors: Learn more about this term and where it’s located in our bodies. Then Nancy King will show us some basic sitting and standing exercises emphasizing the core. One session, April 5.
Trails Over Treadmills: One of our favorite instructors, Mark Richie, is back to show us how basic hiking skills are necessary if we want to get off the couch and enjoy the outdoors. He’ll share his valuable knowledge in three sessions, with one classroom session, then two short hikes. Three sessions, March 10, 17, 24.
Let’s Roll the Dice: Have fun while learning four different dice games taught by Sharon Bernhoft at the Crossville Depot. Four sessions, March 8, 15, 22 and 29.
Severe Weather-Your Why and When Questions Answered: Join Meteorologist Mark Baldwin for an exciting lesson in weather conditions, how climate change affects it, and even how to plan for your own survival in case of a tornado or other event. One session, March 1.
International Travel Do’s and Don’ts: From new policies to packing, join this discussion before you head out on your next vacation. Kathy Wheale will share her extensive knowledge
to help you avoid problems and prepare for a memorable trip. One session, March 3.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is a volunteer organization, managed and taught by folks like you. Annual membership is only $40, which allows you to attend all classes at no other charge (except a materials fee for a few crafts). CLL has many classes available, beginning March 1. You can join CLL anytime.
Visit the website at roanestate.edu/CLL to review spring classes. Enrollment for members begins Feb. 15, The semester lasts for about six weeks and you can continue to enroll until a week before a class begins. Most classes are taught at Roane State Community College at 2567 Cook Rd. (off Genesis Rd) and a few at other sites as listed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.