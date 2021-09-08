The four-day Furniture Painting 101 is planned at Dogwood Exchange in September.
It’s the perfect class for those who have a piece of furniture they want to redo but are unsure how to go about it.
Participants should bring their own piece of furniture and complete it while learning the best practices for success.
Classes from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 13-16 will cover common repairs, proper cleaning, priming, painting and applying the topcoat. Students who do not finish the step taught during the class are welcome to stay after class and complete the step.
Registration is $200 and includes a quart of primer, a pint of paint and a pint of varnish.
Class size is limited to three students. Preregistration is required; students are asked to send a photo of their project piece to dogwoodexchange@gmail.com before the class starts.
This class will be offered again Oct. 4-7.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
Call 931-787-5838 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.