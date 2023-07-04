Clutter — something we all live with at times. Join us on Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Room at the Library when Ruth Ruck will tell you how to conquer clutter. Come and learn five easy steps to become more organized. Call the Library at 931-484-6790 to reserve your spot.
Great New Books
Flop Dead Gorgeous by David Rosenfelt
Rosenfelt’s witty, well-paced 27th courtroom cozy starring Paterson, NJ trial lawyer Andy Carpenter sees Carpenter failing, once again, to settle into a blissful retirement. When Hollywood star Jenny Nichols returns to Paterson during a break on a film she’s shooting in New York City, she gets in touch with Andy—who, for years, has proudly touted the fact that the two used to date when they were in high school. To prove as much to doubting friends, he organizes a dinner party in Jenny’s honor. During the dinner, Jenny’s costar Ryan barges in and demands that Jenny, who has recently broken off their affair, leave with him. Andy’s wife, a former Paterson cop, twists the handsome actor’s arm to subdue him. The next morning, Andy gets a desperate call from Jenny: she’s found Ryan dead in the kitchen of the house where she’s staying, and the police are ready to charge her with his murder. Rarely does a series this long-running still feel so fresh.
The House Keepers by Alex Hay
Hay’s debut features an Ocean’s 11-style heist set in London in the early 1900s, carried out by an all-female gang of thieves. The women have all been servants for the über-wealthy Wilhelm de Vries in his very large, very vulgar mansion on Park Lane. Now he’s dead, and, though she’s officially still in mourning, his headstrong daughter has decided to hold a lavish ball to impress Lord Ashley, the man she’s determined to marry. The intrepid Mrs. King sees the night of the ball as a perfect opportunity to steal everything from the de Vries mansion—priceless artwork, carpets, curtains, furniture and books—and sell it for a fortune. Enlisting the help of a ragtag band of de Vries’ former servants, Mrs. King plans the robbery down to the tiniest detail. But of course, things don’t go completely according to plan. This wonderfully inventive story paints an authentic portrait of London society in the early 1900s and is full of shocking secrets, suspense, hidden identities, flamboyant characters and subtle humor.
The Librarianist by Patrick DeWitt
Seventy-ish Bob Comet begins a lecture in a sparsely filled room at the Gambell-Reed Senior Center: “We read as a way to come to grips with the randomness of our being alive.” Bob’s audience isn’t convinced, but DeWitt’s will be—splendidly so. His fifth novel is the unfettered tale of steady Bob and that special kind of book that reads like several in one. Bob, a retired librarianist, starts volunteering at the senior center and finds a new topography to his otherwise-predicable days in Portland, where he lives in his mint-green childhood home. The revelation that one of the center folks, roundly disguised, is someone from Bob’s past, sends him lurching back to his early adulthood and two best friendships that were ground to dust. In the wildest departure from the story at hand, Bob remembers his quite-successful turn as an 11-year-old runaway, living for four days in 1945 with traveling thespians and their dancing dogs in a ramshackle inn on the Oregon coast. Gripping, random and totally alive.
Library Laugh I
Why are spiders so smart?
They can find everything on the web.
Libraries=Information
Turns out the aerosol cans that make it easy to spray sunscreen all over your face and body actually could be unhealthy for you. There’s a significant consensus from doctors that if you can smell your sunscreen when you’re spraying it, you’re likely inhaling some of the ingredients into your lungs. And active ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which help block the UV rays, could be carcinogenic when inhaled. Opt for sunscreen in lotion or stick forms, or spray sunscreen into your hand and apply it to your skin.
Library Laugh II
Why don’t eggs tell jokes?
They’d crack each other up.
Stingy Schobel Says
Did you know that one of the top reasons household paint is wasted is because the color we chose is the wrong shade? It can be hard to choose the perfect shade from paint chips, and often we pick something we like, only to deem it too bright, too dark or just plain wrong once it’s up on our walls. To help avoid this financial and material waste, look to other homes and spaces for color inspiration. When you find a wall color you like, you can use a number of apps to immediately color-match it on your phone. Then, order the exact shade so you have the perfect color in your soon-to-be-perfect home.
Summer Smile Bonus
What kind of shoes do spies wear?
SNEAKers.
Commented
