Our first canning class with Carolyn was a success. A group of 10 women gathered to learn a special family recipe handed down by the Barnes Family Recipe Book. During this class each participant was taught how to cook and can their own pickled beets.
The kitchen was filled with laughter, purple hands and delicious pickled beets.
Carolyn’s next canning class will be Feb. 17. She will teach participants to can strawberry freezer jam.
This class will fill up fast so call today to reserve your spot.
* * *
Do you have a guitar or a similar instrument and looking for a fun group of people to get together with?
Visit our guitar forum every Wednesday at 2 p.m. Our guitar group is a club for anyone age 60 or older who shares an interest in acoustic guitar and/or similar instruments.
This is a great opportunity to meet with and get to know fellow musicians. It is a great opportunity to trade knowledge, play music, make new friends, and have fun!
Feel free to contact us for more information.
* * *
The “Gone” Show auditions will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. We will hold the auditions at the senior center.
If you have a crazy, wild or bizarre act and would like to be a part of our show, call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487 or the senior center. Cash, food, gift cards and other prizes to be awarded at the show on March 19. Sign up to audition now.
If you enjoyed our Christmas show and Crossville’s Got Talent, you will not want to miss our annual Gone Show. Lucas, a longtime senior center member and board member, does an amazing job coordinating this show. It has become a local family favorite over the years.
The Gone Show is a comedy show that will be sure to keep you entertained. This show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the historic Palace Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them at Fair Park Senior Center, Palace Theatre or call Ruth Lucas at 931-248-2487.
We hope to see you all come out for a night of laughs and entertainment!
* * *
Join us Friday, Feb. 18, for a day full of activities starting off with our entertainment at 9:30 a.m.
Bingo will begin at 10:30 with our sponsor, Life Care Center of Crossville.
Lunch will be served at 11:30. Our menu for that day will be vegetable beef soup, crackers, dessert and drink for a $5 donation.
Following lunch we will have card games including hand and foot, euchre, pinochle, and bridge.
Our billiards and computer lab will be open all day.
We would like to give a special thank you to our entertainers, sponsors, volunteers, janitor and our kitchen crew for everything they do for our senior center. Your service is greatly appreciated!
