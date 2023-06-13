Ever consider being a foreign exchange student? Ever consider hosting an exchange student? Come join us for a talk on the ins and outs of the Rotary Youth Exchange program on Thursday, June 15 between 4:30 and 6 p.m. in the Cumberland Room.
Great New Books
Be Mine by Richard Ford
Ford introduced protagonist Frank Bascombe in The Sportswriter (1986). He reappeared in Independence Day, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1996. It was followed by The Lay of the Land (2006) and Let Me Be Frank with You (2014). Here, Frank is a septuagenarian and his son, Paul, 47, is undergoing experimental therapy for ALS at the Mayo Clinic. Frank has relocated from New Jersey, renting a nearby house so he can help. Paul’s days are numbered, a fate he accepts with equal parts rueful resignation and bitter black humor. Their father-son relationship is alternately antagonistic and tentatively tender. Once the therapy is complete, Frank and Paul embark on a road trip to Mount Rushmore on Valentine’s Day. Ford masterfully captures the strained dynamic of two men attempting to articulate emotions. Frank has a rich interiority that he struggles to manifest externally, while Paul is a master of non sequiturs, bad puns and pithy insults. Ford’s prose attains a rare combination of exquisite beauty powered by dialogue that has the casual familiarity of a jocular everyman gifted with a winning, sly wit. Be Mine ultimately charts the journey of the human condition and the strivings, failings and resiliency of the human heart. A fitting finale to the landmark Bascombe saga, this ranks among Ford’s best.
The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hildenbrand
Lifestyle guru, Hollis Shaw is still reeling from the sudden death of her husband, but after months of mourning, she needs to do something. So she concocts a five-star weekend, inviting one best friend from four stages of her life on a weekend getaway to her beloved Nantucket, with daughter Caroline along to film it for her website. She invites childhood friend Tatum, who is awaiting the results of a biopsy; college roommate Dru-Ann, a successful sports agent about to be cancelled; prime of life bestie Brooke, who is worried she won’t fit in; and a wild card, Gigi, who’s a commenter-turned-friend on Hollis’ blog. There’s immediate tension. Tatum still feels like Hollis abandoned her for life off the island. Brooke is annoying everyone, and Gigi is hiding an incredible secret. Hildebrand’s latest is dripping with her signature Nantucket details, the food descriptions alone are enough to get readers to book the next ferry. Readers will be transported both by the setting and the emotional drama as Hilderbrand sets up seemingly impossible odds, then manages a convincing happy ending
1964: Eyes of the Storm by Paul McCartney
Taken with a 35mm camera by Paul McCartney, these largely unseen photographs capture the explosive period, from the end of 1963 through early 1964, in which The Beatles became an international sensation and changed the course of music history. Featuring 275 images from the six cities—Liverpool, London, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C. and Miami—of these legendary months.
Library Laugh I
What’s the best thing about Switzerland?
I don’t know, but their flag is a big plus.
Libraries=Information
Countdown to your best night’s sleep. Here’s a better getting-ready-for-bedtime plan: Eight hours or more before bedtime, stop consuming caffeine; three hours before bedtime, stop exercising; two hours before bedtime, stop eating; 90 minutes before bedtime, stop looking at electronic screens; 60 minutes before bedtime, stop consuming liquids; 40 minutes before bedtime, take care of evening hygiene; and 20 minutes before bedtime, do something quiet and calm.
Library Laugh II
How does a squid go into battle?
Well-armed.
Stingy Schobel Says
Here are ways you could save money: check gas prices by phone free apps such as GasBuddy or Waze; install motion detectors to turn off lights when you leave a room; unplug all devices not in use which can save up to 10% of your energy use; ask for lower credit card fees; ask for generic prescriptions; order your groceries online, sticking to your list and saving money and time beyond the delivery fee cost; stay away from crowds, saving as much as 20% on drinks and 35% on food by eating at restaurants during their happy hour; automate your comparison shopping by using apps such as PriceBlink and Ibotta to find where you’ll get more bang for your buck; keep your cash working in interest bearing accounts; have an eat me first spot in your fridge, as Americans throw away 30 to 40% of their food; and score refurbished tech by going to the manufacturer’s websites.
Summer Smile Bonus
Why was it called the Dark Ages?
Because it was knight time.
