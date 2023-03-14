Come join us Wednesday, March 15 at noon in the Cumberland Room for a discussion on the history of the Cumberland Mountain State Park by Nathan Bailey. Nathan is a graduate of Tennessee Tech with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science and is currently a Conservationist at the Park.
Great New Books
Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home by Benjamin Hall
A war correspondent who switched to covering the U.S. State Department for Fox News, British journalist Hall decided that he had to help report on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. On March 14 of that same year, he was seriously injured in a drone attack that killed Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Hall’s Irish cameraman, Pierre “Zak” Zakrzewski. Here he talks about his rescue, his ongoing efforts to recover and his wartime experiences in Ukraine and elsewhere.
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
William Waters grew up in a house silenced by tragedy, where his parents could hardly bear to look at him, much less love him. It’s a relief when his skill on the basketball court earns him a scholarship to college, far away from his childhood home. He soon meets Julia Padavano, a spirited and ambitious young woman who surprises William with her appreciation of his quiet steadiness. With Julia comes her family, and she’s inseparable from her three younger sisters: Sylvie, the dreamer, is happiest with her nose in a book and imagines a future different from the expected path of wife and mother; Cecelia, the family’s artist; and Emeline, who patiently takes care of all of them. Happily, the Padavanos fold Julia’s new boyfriend into their loving, chaotic household. But darkness from William’s past surfaces, jeopardizing not only Julia’s carefully orchestrated plans for their future, but the sisters’ unshakeable loyalty to one another. The result is a catastrophic family rift that changes their lives for generations. Will the loyalty that once rooted them be strong enough to draw them back together when it matters most?
Gentleman Bandit: The True Story of Black Bart, the Old West’s Most Infamous Stagecoach Robber by John Boessenecker
On July 26, 1875, Charles Boles committed his first robbery of a Wells Fargo stagecoach in California. He went on to pull 28 more such coach robberies over the next eight years and cemented his criminal legacy under the alias Black Bart. Boles was born in London and raised in New York. The California Gold Rush emboldened him and his brothers to try their luck out west. Spirits dampened by the loss of both brothers, Boles attempted to settle down in the Midwest but volunteered for the burgeoning Civil War instead. He served with distinction while also learning how to steal to survive. After the war, normal civilian life didn’t appeal to Boles. Propelled by a gun and temerity, he set on a new path. Boessenecker offers up a candid biography of a nineteenth-century desperado who flustered law enforcement and mystified the public with his politeness. The Wild West comes to life in vivid detail as Boessenecker describes each theft Boles committed, making for a fascinating account of an enigmatic criminal.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a fake diamond in Ireland?
A sham-rock!
Stingy Schobel Says
Nearly 16 million printed newspapers are sold every week in the United States, which means many homes have stacks of newsprint. Yes, it’s recyclable, but it’s also a great material to use around the house. Stuff shoes with newsprint to deodorize them, the paper absorbs odors and excess moisture. Cover an area of the yard that has weeds with newspaper, it’ll block out the sun and slowly kill them (plus, the paper will break down into beneficial mulch for the yard). And wrap a present with newspaper for a last-minute hack.
Easy ways to cut your electricity bill: change air filters every three months; use caulking around windows; adjust the thermostat throughout the day lowering it a bit when you’re not at home and at night during the winter; adjust water heater temperature to 120 degrees; invest in blackout curtains to block light, noise, and temperature fluctuations; switch to energy-efficient LED bulbs; cut dryer time with dryer balls, reducing drying time by up to 25 percent.
Libraries=Information
If you’re not sure what’s safe to eat after your house has lost power for a lengthy period of time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a website that lists the foods you can keep and the ones you should toss. They warn that appearance and odor are not good indicators of which foods are safe to eat. Dairy products like milk should be tossed, but butter and processed cheese are fine to keep. Fresh fruits that are cut should be tossed, but an open jar of fruit juice is fine to keep. For the whole list, visit foodsafety.gov.
Library Laugh II
What goes up when march rain comes down?
An umbrella!
