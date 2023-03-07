Author and Civil War historian Gordon C. Rhea returns to the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable March 15 to give a historical memorable presentation.
The presentation, “Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter In the Civil War and Reconstruction” is from Rhea’s 2021 book of the same title.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
(Note the change in location from the usual Christ Lutheran Church venue.)
Stephen Atkins Swails is a forgotten American hero. A free Black in the North before the Civil War, Swails exhibited such exemplary service in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry that he became the first African American commissioned as a combat officer in the United State military.
After the war, Swails remained in South Carolina, where he held important positions in the Freedmen’s Bureau, helped draft a progressive state constitution, served in the state senate, and secured legislation benefiting newly liberated Black citizens.
Swails remained active in South Carolina politics after Reconstruction until violent Redeemers drove him from the state.
After Swails died in 1900, his role in the historical narrative was largely forgotten.
Rhea’s biography, one of only a handful for any of the nearly 200,000 African Americans who fought in the Civil War or figured prominently in Reconstruction, restores Swails’ remarkable legacy.
Swails’ life story is a saga of an indomitable human being who confronted deep-seated racial prejudice in various institutions but nevertheless reached significant milestones in the fight for racial equality, especially with the military. His is an inspiring story that is especially timely today.
Stephen R. Wise, author of “Gate of Hell: Campaign for Charleston Harbor, 1863” gives this editorial review on Rhea’s book:
“In this well-crafted narrative, Rhea expertly combines Swails’s story with that of the war and its turbulent aftermath, bringing to life for the reader an important and compelling personal, state, and national story. Swails, a member of the 54th Massachusetts who was the first black man to be promoted from the ranks to become an army officer and eventually became a prominent Reconstruction Era Republican politician in South Carolina. Rhea expertly combines Swails’ story with that of the war and its turbulent aftermath, bringing to life for the reader an important and compelling person, state, and national story.”
Rhea is a nationally acclaimed historian. An East Tennessee native, he earned a B.A. in history with honors from Indiana University, an M.A. in American history from Harvard University, and a J.D. from Stanford University Law School.
He served as special assistant to the chief counsel of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities, as assistant United States Attorney in Washington, DC, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and has been in the private practice of law for the past three decades.
While growing up, Rhea frequently visited Civil War battlefields with his father. His five-volume series on the Overland Campaign between Gens. Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee in Virginia in 1864 stands as the authoritative treatment of those battles.
He has written scores of articles and several books on the American Civil War.
Rhea has lectured extensively on topics of military history at the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. He has been a frequent speaker at historical societies, and strongly supports the Civil War Trust and other organizations dedicated to preserving America’s battlefields.
Rhea has appeared on the History Channel, A&E Channel and Discovery Channel in programs related to American history. Rhea’s previous work on the Virginia campaigns of 1864 has established him as the most knowledgeable scholar about the period. He possesses a remarkable skill at explaining the complex maneuvers and events of those confusing weeks and he is equally adept at crafting engaging narratives.
“Black Freedom Fighter” is among the books Rhea has penned. Others include “The Battle of the Wilderness,” “The Battles for Spotsylvania Court House and the Road to Yellow Tavern,” “To the North Anna River: Grant and Lee, May13-25, 1864,” and “Cold Harbor: Grant and Lee, May 26-June 3, 1864.”
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table welcomes the public to an evening of American Civil War history. First-time visitors are admitted free; a $5 donation is requested from repeat nonmembers.
Memberships are available for yearly dues of $25 per individual or $35 for couples.
Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table is an organization of Civil War enthusiasts. Presentations from authors, college professors and historians are normally presented on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade.
The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring to focus the events and historical facts concerning the American Civil War.
More information is available on Facebook or by calling Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.