Each month an artist with the Plateau Creative Arts Center visits Fair Park to teach an art class.
These classes are so much fun and are never the same.
We have seen everything from card making, jewelry making, oil painting, acrylic painting, acrylic pour and much more.
We are thankful for their partnership to help bring these classes to Fair Park.
Our members enjoy learning new techniques and making masterpieces of their own.
Call 931-484-7416 for information about joining an art class.
* * *
Fair Park will have a yard sale May 26-27. We have furniture, appliances, jewelry, home décor, yard décor and much more. Stop by and see us.
The yard sale will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. All proceeds help Fair Park Senior Center.
* * *
Bring your family and friends and join us at our Ladies Night Luau for a night of fun for women of all ages.
We will have free bags, bling and things bingo, special entertainment from Anthony Woolbright, door prizes, silent auction and pulled pork dinner.
Tickets are $15 and includes dinner. All proceeds help support Fair Park Senior Center.
The luau is June 27. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Call to reserve your tickets.
You can pay at the door the night of the event, but we still need you to reserve your ticket.
This event is open to the public. We hope to see you all there!
* * *
We have merged our support groups. This group will now be for those who are grieving and those who are living with chronic illnesses.
Support groups serve many purposes, allowing members the opportunity to share their common experiences, find coping strategies, and learn together.
They can reduce stress and anxiety, decrease feelings of isolation, and provide empowerment and hope.
Fair Park Senior Center hosts this support group each Tuesday at 10 a.m. We encourage you to come out and join us.
If you are interested in attending and would like more information, call Alicia at the center.
Stop by Fair Park Senior Center for a full list of special monthly classes.
If you are age 60 or above and are looking to meet new friends and get involved in your community, come by and see us to take a tour of our facility and grab a monthly calendar.
There are no membership fees or dues, and we have something for everyone.
