What’s Happening
Thursday, Feb. 27 — No events scheduled
Friday, Feb. 28 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29 — Chess class with Alan Kantor, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
• Leap into Science with Mr. Brian, ages 7-11 only, 1:30 p.m.
Great New Books
Suffrage: Women’s Long Battle for the Vote by Ellen Carol DuBois. Distinguished research professor at UCLA, DuBois begins her history of U.S. suffrage with Lucretia Mott, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Sojourner Truth, then moves through post-Civil War setbacks to show how the vote was finally won. And she doesn’t shy away from the painful truth that white suffragists ignored African American women demanding the vote.
The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During The Blitz by Erik Larson. Best-selling author Larson here investigates Winston Churchill as leader in the early days of World War II. Drawing on intelligence reports, recently declassified files, and personal diaries only now made available, Larson presents not just Churchill but those in his immediate circle, from his family to private secretary John Colville and newspaper baron Lord Beaverbrook. Blending a gripping narrative and a well-researched examination of personal and news archives, Larson’s distinctive history of Britain’s “darkest hour” offers a new angle for those already familiar with this era, while attracting readers who wish to learn more about the notable leader.
The Warsaw Protocol by Steve Berry. With his 15th Cotton Malone novel, bestseller Berry once again shows there’s no working author more skilled at combining thrilling adventure with engrossing historical detail. Ex-operative Malone is in Bruges, Belgium, for an antiquarian book fair when he stumbles onto the theft of a religious artifact, one of a string of international burglaries of the Arma Christi, seven holy relics of the Passion of Christ. Stephanie Nelle, head of the Magellan Billet, Cotton’s former Justice Department agency employer, and Tom Bunch, a feckless adviser to corrupt U.S. president Warner Fox, task Cotton with stealing one of the remaining relics as the entrance fee to an exclusive illicit auction of Soviet-era material intended to blackmail Poland’s president. Cotton, a reluctant but stalwart hero, is thrust into a deadly bidding war that could disrupt the fragile power balance between America and Russia. Berry seasons the plot with fascinating lore and vivid locations, as informative as any textbook. If only textbooks were this exciting.
Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima by Martha MacCallum. Admiral Chester Nimitz spoke of the “uncommon valor” of the men who fought on Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest and most brutal battles of World War II. In 36 grueling days, nearly 7,000 Marines were killed and 22,000 were wounded. MacCallum takes us from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima through the lives of these men of valor, among them Harry Gray, a member of her own family. In Unknown Valor, she weaves their stories — from Boston, Massachusetts, to Gulfport, Mississippi, as told through letters and recollections--into the larger history of what American military leaders rightly saw as an eventual showdown in the Pacific with Japan
Libraries=Information
While other U.S. retail stores are disappearing, dollar stores are popping up everywhere.
In fact, the two biggest operators added 942 stores over a recent 12-month stretch, for a total of more than 31,000 sites.
Just because there are lots of bargains doesn’t mean everything’s a good deal. Here are five ways to save at dollar stores and avoid the duds:
Read the ingredients of unknown brands to determine the level of nutrition versus national brands.
Do the math. Sizes are often different at dollar stores. Bring a list of unit prices of items you buy at the grocery store and compare.
Pile on the coupons. Manufacturer and store coupons can be combined. However, Dollar Tree limits manufacturer coupons to four a day.
Try the store brands, as many are worth a try.
Review products carefully. Check expiration dates and beware of super-cheap items that could pose a hazard.
Stingy Schobel Says
Stuck with leftover bubble wrap?
Sure, you can reuse it when you ship fragile items in the mail, but there are other uses for it around the house.
Line refrigerator drawers to help cushion fruits and vegetables so they don’t bruise and spoil quickly.
Line reusable shopping bags with bubble wrap to help create insulation that will keep frozen foods cold as you bring them home from the store.
You can also protect plants from frost by wrapping them with bubble
wrap.
Library Laugh
What did the glass of wine say to the glass of beer?
Nothing. They barley knew each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.