Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking. Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
Instead of carpooling to trailheads, hikers may opt to drive themselves.
April hikes include:
April 7 — Cumberland Trail’s Laurel Falls, Dayton, TN. Hikers can opt for either 2.1 miles one way to a 150-foot bridge or 2.4 miles one way up to the bottom of Laurel Falls. Expand the hike by taking one of the short hikes and going to Bryan Overlook for is 3.3 miles one way. There are some short, strenuous portions uphill. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville. Carpool cost is $7. Text the hike leader at 931-248-3190 for more.
April 14 — Big South Fork, Watson Branch and Laurel Hill Trails, KY. Shuttle cars will be parked at Laurel Hill Trail and Stepping Rock on Laurel Ridge Rd. (Divide Rd. in Tennessee). This will be a new trail to most hikers crossing Troublesome Creek and Difficulty Creek. The long hike will be 8.5 moderate to strenuous loop miles; a short hike will be fewer than 5 moderate miles along Watson Branch Creek. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel rear parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $7.
April 17 — Lilly Bluff/Point Trail/Boulder Field Trails, Lancing, TN. A short, moderate 5-mile in-and-out hike will be from the upper parking lot through the woods to the Lilly Bluff Overlook then out to the end of the Point Trail overlooking the merger of two rivers. The longer, 8-mile moderate hike will be from the bridge parking area to Lilly Bluff Overlook, then out the point trail to another overlook. There is an option of adding the below-the-bluff trail before retracing steps to wander through a giant boulder field. Depart Crossville Outlet Center’s west parking lot on Interstate Dr. at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $3.
April 21 — Pall Mall to Pogue Creek, Jamestown. A shuttle is required for this partially off-trail ranger lead hike. The hike is estimated to be 4 moderate to strenuous miles with one large descent into the canyon and a few small uphill climbs. Depart from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
April 24 — Big South Fork’s Twin Arches Loop Trail, Jamestown. Take a short 4.6-mile moderately strenuous hike past the Arches to Jake’s Place and back. Or opt for a longer 6-mile moderately strenuous loop hike due to flights of stairs and the continual climb from Charit Creek. The Twin Arches are the largest arches in Big South Fork and quite possibly in the Eastern United States. The South Arch is the highest at 100 feet. After visiting the arches, hikers will pass through several huge rock houses along the base of the cliffs as they wind their way to Jake’s Place, the remains of a mid-1800s house and farm. They then follow the creek to Charit Creek Lodge. Bring a lunch to eat on the Charit Creek Lodge porch before ascending 500 feet in almost a mile while climbing from Charit Creek, past the arches, and to the trailhead. Depart 7:30 a.m. Carpool cost is $6.
April 28 — Burgess Falls State Park and Lost Creek State Natural Area. Several short hikes are available: Burgess Falls State Park with a side trip to Lost Creek Cave and Falls plus Rylander Falls. Burgess Falls will be a 1.5-mile round-trip moderately strenuous hike to see four waterfalls on the Falling Water River. The waterfalls are 20-foot cascades, 30-foot upper falls, 80-foot middle falls and 136-foot lower falls in height. Hikers will next drive to Lost Creek Cave for a 1.5 mile round-trip to the bottom and top of the 60-foot tall waterfall. Hikers will go to the mouth of the cave and maybe a short distance inside. Rylander Falls is a 1.5-mile round trip crossing several streams. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply parking lot on West Ave. Carpool cost is $6.
