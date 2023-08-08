If you haven’t made it to the Hebbertsburg Community Center Dinner/Dance yet this season, Aug. 12 will be your last chance. You’ll miss out on a great opportunity to enjoy delightful music, great fellowship and delicious food in a family friendly atmosphere. And it won’t destroy your budget.
The music is provided by the Memory Road Trio, the food is prepared by our friendly kitchen crew and the entertainment—during the band’s breaks—are the Sweet Ts cloggers.
During the first break, you also have a chance—for just $1—to win a cakewalk cake.
Located at 8697 Hebbertsburg Rd. in Crab Orchard, the doors open around 3:15 p.m. CT, food is ready by 4:15 and the band plays from 5 to 8.
Admission costs $7 per adult with no charge for children 16 and under. And the meals are $11 each, with extra beverages or a slice of cake costing $1 each.
Meal choices are: spaghetti with meat sauce, bread and a beverage, or a BBQ sandwich with beans, chips and a beverage. The beverage choices are coffee, tea, water or a soft drink.
All the workers are volunteers, so all the funds collected go to compensate the band and to cover the yearly Community Center maintenance expenses.
If you have any questions, contact Carolyn at 931-707-7837.
