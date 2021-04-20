The Cumberland County student art which has been on display throughout the Library since March will be coming down at the end of April. Hurry in to see the talent of our youth and vote for your favorite graduating senior art which is in our foyer.
Great New Books
Ocean Prey by John Sanford
An off-duty Coast Guardsman gone fishing suspects trouble when he spots a lone diver being picked up mid-ocean by a sleek, swift vessel and calls in backup — three federal officers who are promptly killed. The FBI then calls in Lucas Davenport, who calls in Virgil Flowers, as perennial best seller Sandford unites two fan favorites in the same story.
Turn A Blind Eye by Jeffrey Archer
Even as DI William Warwick goes undercover to investigate corruption in the Metropolitan Police Force, William’s father and sister lead the prosecution as drug baron Ahmed Rashidi stands trial. Meanwhile, William’s wife — now the mother of twins — befriends the former wife of his onetime archrival. Third in a series from the mega-best-selling author.
Under The Wave At Waimea by Paul Theroux
Theroux takes us to Hawaii to confront issues of aging, mortality, and morality as big-wave surfer Joe Sharkey finds his powers declining once he reaches his sixties. When he accidentally hits and kills a man while driving home from a bar, he follows girlfriend Olive’s advice and seeks to uncover the victim’s identity and history as a means of reigniting his own sense of purpose. What he finds ties him even more closely to the man he comes to know as Max.
Stargazer by Anne Hillerman
What begins as a typical day for Officer Bernadette Manuelito — serving a bench warrant, dealing with a herd of cattle obstructing traffic, and stumbling across a crime scene — takes an unexpected twist when she’s called to help find an old friend.
Genesis: The Story of How Everything Began by Guido Tonelli
Throughout the centuries, humans have pondered the mysteries of the cosmos and its origin. Tonelli narrates the story of the universe’s creation through the progression of science. He discusses the evolving scientific theories and discoveries that have shaped this narrative. From theories of the big bang and inflation, to exoplanets and black holes, to the Higgs boson particle (which Tonelli played a role in discovering), cosmology and particle physics have been fundamental to understanding how the universe was formed. These theories have also changed how humans view the world. Evoking the seven days of the Earth’s genesis that are described in the Bible, Tonelli titles his chapters “Day One” through “Day Seven”; with this allusion, he suggests that origin myths, like the biblical creation story, have helped some cultures to impose order on the world through “symbolic universes.”
Libraries = Information
Your eyes work really hard. The reality is that when it comes to your eyesight, there are things that you just can’t control. For example, as you age, the fine print gets blurrier and the magnification on your cheaters gets larger. That said, there are a number of habits that you can cultivate to support the health of your eyes and to help prevent or slow the progression of eye diseases. Here are some of the ways that you can help keep your eyes as healthy as possible: Cultivate habits that are kind to your eyes. When you’re reading for long periods, take frequent breaks every hour or so and make sure you have sufficient light to avoid eye strain; Protect your eyes. Exposure to strong lights, sunlight, and UV rays can damage your eyes over time. Use sunglasses that block the sun’s UV rays, wear eye protection when you’re engaged in sports, and use protective goggles when you’re doing home projects. To be continued…
Stingy Schobel Says
Did you know with the growth of online shopping, the amount of cardboard generated for just a year of deliveries in New York City could fill the Empire State Building 50,000 times? The simplest way to help cut back on packaging waste is to avoid buying single items online that require a box, packaging material and fuel to get to you. Instead, fill your virtual shopping cart over time and try to get multiple items together in one box. Or better yet, buy from a local business and try to buy online only when you absolutely must.
How many times have you forgotten about something in your refrigerator, and by the time you remember it, it’s spoiled and you have to toss it out? Before running to the grocery store to pick up food, try to use what’s in your fridge for a meal. Make it a challenge: Do the “clear the shelf” game, where you have to completely empty out a shelf to make a meal. It’s easy to come up with crowd-pleasing meals like soup, stir fries or a frittata. You’ll save money and cut down on food waste.
Library Laugh I
Why don’t cannibals eat clowns? Because they taste funny.
Library Laugh II
What does a runner drink when he is in last place? Ketchup
