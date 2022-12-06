Hollies are versatile plants with a wide range of uses in the landscape. Perhaps my favorite species of this genus is Ilex latifolia, commonly called the lusterleaf holly.
From a distance, the leaves of Ilex latifolia are often mistaken for those of the southern magnolia, Magnolia grandiflora. I recall the first time I saw a specimen of this plant. It was being used in a living screen, and I was about 30 yards away when I myself made this incorrect assumption. I was initially drawn to the large, flat leaves. They were wide at the base and tapered towards the tip, leathery in texture and some were even larger than the size of my hand. Upon closer inspection, I noticed the plant’s heavy berry load. The berries, which were immature and green at that time, were forming in huge clusters nestled at the leaf axils (where the leaf attaches to the branch) and encircling the stem. As the season progressed into winter, the berries turned a deep, dull red and were visible from a great distance. And this only added to this plant’s beauty.
Ilex latifolia has a narrow, dense pyramidal shape and reaches average heights of 20 to 25 feet, and growth is considered slow. The large, broad leaves can reach 6- to 8-inches long and 3- to 4-inches wide. They are dark green and their upper surface is shiny and lustrous, which lends itself to the plant’s common name of lusterleaf holly. The leaf margins are edged evenly with small, coarse teeth. Ilex latifolia prefers the heat of summers in the south and is hardy from USDA hardiness zones seven through nine. There are several cultivars, but the straight species is the most commonly found at garden centers and is a grand addition to any landscape.
In my opinion, this species has the most beautiful foliage of all the hollies. It is resistant to heat, insects and diseases and could serve equally well as a specimen, in a grouping or as a component of a living screen. While this holly is not currently used widely in landscapes, it’s worth consideration. In the authoritative “Manual of Woody Landscape Plants,” Michael Dirr writes that Ilex latifolia “certainly ranks among the best of the broadleaf evergreens.”
Specimens of Ilex latifolia can be seen growing on the UT Gardens, Jackson, grounds in a screen planting located on the northern side of the east end of the conifer bed, as well as in a tapestry screen planting beyond the annual trial berms on the west side of the garden.
