The “Red Knight” Lockheed T-33 is just one of the many aircrafts that will be featured at the annual Crossville Memorial Airport Whitson Field open house and Fly-In from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 1.
The event is open to the public and admission is free. It will be fun for the whole family, so bring lawn chairs and umbrellas. There will also be bouncy houses, food vendors and $25 airplane rides.
Event chairman, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Welch, organized the fly-in to feature classic aircrafts from the 1930s and 1940s during the “Golden Age of Aviation.” Attendees can expect to see in “plane” view all manner of aircrafts, including World War II Warbirds, a DC-3 airliner, bi-planes, military aircrafts, helicopters, vintage aircrafts, sailplanes and Oshkosh award winners.
Chris Rounds, pilot and owner of the Red Knight, learned to fly a plane before he learned to drive a car.
“Basically, one of the best freedoms that we have is flying,” Rounds said. “People don’t realize. It’s a three-dimensional world. It’s great.”
He continued and said that so many people don’t get to experience the joy of airplanes like he did, they get so used to traveling by car. But, if they go to the fly-in they can have that experience and perhaps inspire a new generation of pilots and aircraft enthusiasts.
He added, “That’s what it’s about, passing the torch on for future generations.”
Aptly referred to as the “T-Bird” or the “Shooting Star,” the Lockheed T-33 was first flown in 1948, and was the first operational jet trainer. Nearly 6,000 were built and served in more than 20 countries all over the world, including the U.S. Air Force for over half a century.
Aside from its use as a jet pilot trainer, the T-33 was also used for target towing and even as combat aircraft.
Rounds has owned the “Red Knight” for nearly 20 years. Since the Cumberland County High School mascot is the Jets, and they have a T-33 — “Miss Nettie” — mounted on the football field, Rounds wanted to do something special.
He contacted Welch to check the CCHS Jets football schedule, then Welch, Rounds and CCHS aerospace and aviation teacher Jon Hall worked out a “Red Knight” T-33 fly-over for homecoming game night Sept. 23.
“I think it’s incredible,” Hall said of what it meant to the school, “especially since it’s the same plane” as Miss Nettie.
The pregame fly-over will commemorate the Jets’ homecoming, Hall of Fame induction and will serve as a preview for the open house and Fly-In event at Crossville Memorial Airport on Oct. 1.
Kickoff for the CCHS Jets vs. the Polk County Wildcats game is at 7 p.m.
