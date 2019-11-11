Last spring the POA and Lake Tansi Neighborhood Watch held a community cleanup weekend. Unfortunately, they did not have enough volunteers to cover all roads in Lake Tansi. They promised another event in the fall, so mark calendars for Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16.
They hope to have even more participants this time around. The spring participants who showed up at the Thunderbird and returned to report completion of the areas they cleaned were very proud of what they'd done. The POA realized that others cleaned areas and didn't report. They appreciate anything you can do.
There are two aspects of the Let's Beautify Lake Tansi project:
1. Volunteers picking up paper, bottles and other litter along the roadsides in Lake Tansi — The POA will furnish grabbers and bags for the volunteers to use. They will be able to pick those up at the Thunderbird any time Friday and Saturday. To work before the weekend, grabbers and bags will be available at the POA office Nov. 11-15.
2. The POA's role — furnish grabbers, bags and dumpsters, pick up dumped items the volunteers identify that they can't deal with and send a maintenance truck to a home to pick up items they are unable to get to the dumpsters. Residents must call the POA office (788-6721) on Friday, Nov. 15, if this curbside service is needed.
Note: The POA will not accept or pick up hazardous material items. Contact them for a list of specific items.
Other ways to participate include:
• Offer your time and a pickup or trailer to take bags that are left on the roads to the dumpsters at the POA and/or items left at curbside and reported to the POA.
• Ride with POA maintenance workers to pick up items at curbside that are reported to the POA on Friday or Paula Hart (817-247-5546) on Saturday.
Please volunteer by writing Hart at tansiwatchcoordinator@gmail.com with your name, the task(s) you are volunteering for or other services you can provide, and contact information including an email address if possible.
This community belongs to everyone and if able, the POA hopes everyone will take on some role. This Beautify Lake Tansi effort will help the entire community by enhancing Lake Tansi's beauty and allow everyone to live in a cleaner, neater environment.
Thank you.
