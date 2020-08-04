The Korean War Verterans Association Chapter 297 will meet Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Farifield Glade Community and Conference Center.
Cmdr. Gene Ferris makes his initial start as the new commander of the chapter at the the August meeting.
Let’s turn out in big numbers to welcome the new commander and become involved with his intentions for leadership going forward. The proper COVID-19 standards are always in place at these meetings.
This would be a proper event for new and prospective members to attend. Guests are always welcome to sit in on the meetings, but they would be unable to vote on the business at hand. For additional information and driving directions, feel free to contact the new commander at 931-484-6760.
The mission of the KWVA is to “Defend our nation, care for our veterans, perpetuate our legacy, remember our missing and fallen, maintain our memorial and support a free Korea.”
