Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.