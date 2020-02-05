A pair of noted chamber musicians involved in the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will show off their talents later this month during Pleasant Hill Community Church’s first concert of 2020.
Recital pianist Emi Kawaga and violinist Zofia Glashauser will perform beginning at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in the church at 67 Church Dr.
An Osaka, Japan, native, Kawaga is the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s newly appointed principal keyboardist. She has performed throughout the United States, Canada, Italy and Japan and was noted by the New York Sun as “an artist both interesting and bold who quite literally throws herself into her performance creating truly exciting music.”
Kagawa performed in Vancouver as a soloist and member of the Cumberland Piano Trio alongside violinist Susan Lang Eddlemon and cellist Dan Allcott. She was the official pianist for the International Tuba Euphonium Conference and ClarinetFest at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Future engagements include solo recitals in the U.S. and Japan, and collaboration with the Bryan Symphony and Oak Ridge Civic Music Association Concertmaster and Friends Series in 2020.
The winner of Julliard’s Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition and the Nancy Clark International Piano Competition has performed solo at the Weill Recital Hall, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, the Trinity Church concert series, Steinway Hall, and the Symphony Space.
The Salt Lake Tribune calls Kawaga’s performances “a picture in the form of a 1,000-piece puzzle, with each piece being a masterpiece.”
Violinist Glashauser is an active chamber musician who has played with the acclaimed Michigan City Chamber Music Festival and the South Bend Symphony String Quintet.
The Krakow, Poland, native was immedately accepted into the studio of renowned pedagogue Renata Knific at Western Michigan University, where she won the 2001 concerto competition and a was a semifinalist in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.
She earned her master’s degree at Northwestern University in the acclaimed combined studio of Roland and Almita Vamos.
Glashauser’s playing has been characterized as “having a sublime, yet fiery passion and a fine crystalline technique.”
She has performed wtih various orchestras on violin concertos by Tchaikovsky, Vieuxtemps and Mozart, as well as works by Wieniawski, Sarasate and Kreisler.
She previously served as concertmaster of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, assistant concertmaster of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Both Glashauser and Kawaga now make their homes in Knoxville.
