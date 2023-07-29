Kids on the Rise is on a mission to recruit volunteers for their Book Buddies pilot program to be implemented into Cumberland County schools this fall, starting with Stone Elementary.
“Because foundational literacy skills are so important to children’s later success, we thought it was an area of development on which to focus,” said KOTR Executive Director Pam Burris.
The program is a revival, revamp and revisioned version of KOTR’s former Storybook Readers program for elementary students, the last of which was offered in 2011. The newly reimagined Book Buddies program will assign volunteers to students to read with them weekly.
“Our volunteers will read with the same student or students each week so they will build a relationship while reading to each other.”
KOTR plans to continue throughout the county until the Book Buddies program is offered and available to all Cumberland County schools and the students in elementary and secondary school, who could use a little more support in their literacy and comprehension.
“Once the process is worked out, we hope to expand to other schools in the district,” Burris continued.
The volunteers will be screened through the school with background check funding provided by Kids On The Rise. The school system’s literacy coach will also provide training for the volunteers so they understand how the foundational skills are currently taught within the schools. Kids On The Rise will work with the teachers to match reading buddies at the schools.
“Because relationships are the heart of our program, we wanted to maintain that as a focus,” Burris added.
KOTR is a local nonprofit mentor organization, providing Cumberland County children with the additional support of mentoring adults to fill opportunity gaps and encourage them toward success. KOTR’s mentoring program will continue to serve students primarily outside of the schools, but students are eligible for either program through referrals from the school.
“[The ultimate goal] is that we just want them to have that positive adult support in their lives,” Burris concluded.
To volunteer for Reading Buddies or to become a mentor, contact Kids on the Rise at 931-459-2388 or apply online at kidsontherise.org/mentors and fill out the application form.
