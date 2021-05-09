Kids on the Rise mentors, board members and supporters all gathered around their 2021 graduates on Saturday, April 24, at Forte’s to celebrate their accomplishments and continue encouraging them to pursue their dreams and happiness.
Graduates Shawn Overturf and Angel Potter were joined by returning graduate, Marshall Thomas, a 2019 KOTR graduate and 2020 scholarship recipient.
Each of the graduates and their mentors were recognized by KOTR executive director Pam Burris and were presented with graduation gifts.
Potter was awarded the Phil Magdich Memorial Scholarship by KOTR board president Josh Stone. She is graduating from Cumberland County High School with distinction and has already passed her CNA exam. She is now working in the field and plans to attend TCAT to pursue practical nursing. She aspires to become a registered nurse in the future. She has been a KOTR mentee since 2017, mentored by Sharon Moltzan and Connie Robbins.
Overturf is graduating from CCHS and has already attended classes at TCAT for automotive technology. With science and biology as his passion, he plans to go into veterinary medicine in the future. He has been a KOTR mentee since 2009, and he and his mentor, Peter Hobson, have been a team since 2011.
Thomas is a returning graduate, having acquired a degree in welding technology from TCAT and is already employed with that skill. He and his mentor Stan Zuercher have been a team since Thomas was in the third grade.
Burris noted that Thomas and Zuercher are a great example that students may graduate, but they don’t leave KOTR and can continue to benefit from the relationship with their KOTR mentor.
Keynote speaker, Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, spoke to the graduates on the importance of achieving their own version of success.
“Success isn’t defined by society. Success is defined by what you find happiness,” he said. “Because society is going to define success all different ways. But if you achieve happiness in what you do and you wake up every morning and you’re happy with what you’re doing, you’re successful.”
Sexton also spoke on the importance of relationships, like those built between mentor and mentee in the KOTR program, and the symbiotic benefits for both sides of those relationships.
“We’re only as good as the relationships we have,” he said. “Please continue your relationship with your mentors. Just because you are graduating doesn’t mean you should lose that relationship.”
It’s precisely those relationships through the KOTR program that see the students through to graduation and achieving success.
Sexton also spoke to the importance of practice, work ethic and communication.
“At the end of the day, you’re life is not defined by others,” he said.
