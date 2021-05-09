Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.