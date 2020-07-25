The last business meeting of Plateau Chapter #297, Korean War Veterans Association, occurred back in March due to the lasting coronavirus. July 8 kicked off another successful season of participation of the chapter. The chapter handled and updated regular business, and had two events of great magnitude.
The first event was the reception of representatives from LG Electronics, based in Seoul, South Korea, with an American office in Clarksville. Mr. Antony Jung, president of the American division, and five LG staff greeted the Korean vets, while Mr. Jung spoke on the continuing relationship with the United States and South Korea. At that time, Mr. Jung, on behalf of LG Electronics, was outstandingly gracious enough to present Cmdr. Gene Stone with a check for $5,000 for the chapter to continue its charitable community efforts. Mr. Jung was given a standing ovation for these efforts.
Secondly, after four successful years of leadership, Cmdr. Stone retired and a new set of officers was sworn in by Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams. Those officers are Cmdr. Gene Ferris, Sr. Vice Cmdr. Gene Stone and Jr. Vice Cmdr. Jim Morris.
