On July 12, Korean War Veterans Association Commander Gene Ferris officiated the installation of new officers for the 2023-’24 season. The officers, from left, are Robin Piacine, secretary; Frank Piacine, sergeant-at-arms and chaplain; Dick Malsack, senior vice commander; Emil Zenk Jr., junior vice commander; Willard Dale, commander; and Jack Fogel, treasurer.

Korean War Veterans Association Plateau Chapter 297 will have their annual picnic Aug. 9 at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church, 231 Westchester Dr.

Lunch will begin at noon in the pavilion. Hot dogs, hamburgers, iced tea and lemonade will be provided. 

Those who plan to attend are asked to contact KWVA 297 Secretary Robin Piacine at 931-456-1332 or robinpiacine@aol.com/. 

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church is hosting this event. Dress is casual. 

