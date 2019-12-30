Each year, members of the two local Knights of Columbus councils, Saint Francis of Assisi Council 16088 and Saint Bernard Council 8152, along with many of their wives host a Christmas party for the folks at Hilltoppers, Inc. at their facility in Crossville.
This year the festivities again started with the distribution of freshly popped popcorn donated by First National Bank in Fairfield Glade. That was followed by Christmas songs, prayer by Father Michael Woods of the Saint Francis of Assisi parish, the pizza meal, more singing and then the sudden arrival of Santa Claus himself.
Santa was able to stay and visit with every Hilltoppers member wanting to see him and provided each with a stuffed animal gift. He made a point of thanking the Council of Catholic Women at Saint Francis of Assisi parish who helped gather all those stuffed animals.
The Knights of Columbus also presented two checks to Hilltoppers, Inc. that will be used to replace flooring in two of Hilltoppers' group homes. The work is necessary for making the homes ADA compliant.
While the Knights of Columbus have the honor of presenting these checks to Hilltoppers Inc., the source of the funds is all the people in the Crossville area. It comes from donations raised during the annual Tootsie Roll Drive and from the two shows that the Knights sponsor each year at the Palace Theatre. These shows feature great performers like the Mount LeCount Jug Band and Jeff Allen and AC Drive. The opening act for these performances is usually the Hilltoppers Cluckers, a group of Hilltoppers members accompanied by Knights of Columbus member Larry Opatik.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Men's fraternal organization and is based on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Hilltoppers Inc. and The Arc of Cumberland County have been favorite charitable organizations for the two Crossville councils for many years.
The Knights thank all the businesses and people who make support of Hilltoppers Inc. possible. This includes the Palace Theatre, First National Bank in Fairfield Glade, Little Caesar's Pizza, the Crossville Chronicle and the Glade Sun for advertising the concert events, and all the fine people of the area who attend the Palace concerts and who make donations to those guys in the yellow vests with Tootsie Rolls each year.
Hilltoppers, Inc. is a non-profit agency located in Crossville that has been in operation since 1975. The organization provides support and services to adults with intellectual and other specific disabilities. They promote health, independence and employment to achieve success and a full life. Their mission is to promote each person's identity, autonomy, affiliation, attainment, safeguards, rights, health and wellness.
They accomplish this in a large variety of ways, including employment assistance, various residential services, social services assistance and in-home assistance to mention a few. Further information about Hilltoppers is available on their website at www.hilltoppersinc.com.
If interested in volunteering or donating to assist this organization, please contact Jeanene Houston at 931-484-2535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.