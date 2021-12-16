The Monsignor Phillip Thoni Knights of Columbus Council 16088, representing Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Fairfield Glade, has made a $21,118 donation to Hilltoppers Inc.
The council, through its KIND Charities of Tennessee Inc., has worked hard to raise money despite restrictions placed on its annual Tootsie Roll Drive.
Due to lingering pandemic constraints, the annual Tootsie Roll Drive and benefit concerts at the Palace Theatre were canceled.
The Knights were determined to raise funds for Hilltoppers, a Cumberland County organization dedicated to the care and support of intellectually disabled adults. Instead, they sponsored an outdoor fundraising concert event this past summer at The Grove in Fairfield Glade, raising record donations from their concert series.
All proceeds went to the Knights of Columbus’ KIND (Knights Caring for those with Intellectual Disabilities) Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which was redistributed to the Monsignor Phillip Thoni Council enabling them to make the generous donation.
Knights KIND Charities Director Roland Wicker presented the donation to Frances Beard, assistant director of Hilltoppers Inc.
“We are very supportive of the good work you do at Hilltoppers,” he said, “and want to help. God bless you for the good work you do.”
It is the largest single donation to date that the Knights have made to Hilltoppers Inc. Accepting on behalf of Hilltoppers, Beard said the money will be used to make necessary updates to several of the organization’s six group homes.
Hilltoppers Inc. is a non-profit organization devoted to the care and quality of life for developmentally disabled persons in our community.
The agency provides support and services to more than 125 adults with intellectual disabilities, promoting health, wellness and independence to achieve success in their recipient’s lives.
To complete their mission successfully, they rely on funding from the state of Tennessee as well as private donations and grants from philanthropic organizations.
The Monsignor Phillip Thoni Council 16088 in Fairfield Glade is a continuing benefactor of Hilltoppers Inc.
The Council regularly sponsors events that support the organization’s mission including fundraising measures and social activities for those served by Hilltoppers.
All donations collected by the KIND Charities are redistributed to charity either by outright donations or grants issued for specific purposes.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal men’s organization founded in 1882 on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
Charity and faith are at the heart of their work, which is to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members of the community.
