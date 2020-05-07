Charity has always been the main focus of the St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council 16088, who recently presented Hilltoppers Inc. with two checks totaling $16,450.
The first check, in the amount of $9,250, was raised locally through benefit concerts at the Palace Theatre and their annual Tootsie Roll drive for 2019.
Additionally, Hilltoppers, Inc. applied for and received a grant from the MR Foundation of Tennessee to assist with the replacement of two vehicles. The MR Foundation acquires funds from all of the Knights councils throughout the state and distributes them upon request of the individual councils. St. Francis of Assisi Knights delivered the second check, in the amount of $7,200, specifically designated to assist with the purchase of the new vehicles.
“We are so thankful to the Knights for their continuing support,” said Hilltoppers Inc. Executive Director Jeanene Houston. “Their commitment to charitable giving helps us to achieve our mission.”
Hilltoppers Inc. is a nonprofit organization devoted to the care and quality of life for developmentally disabled individuals in the community. The organization provides support and services to adults with intellectual disabilities, promoting health, wellness and independence to achieve success in their clients’ lives.
To complete their mission successfully, Hilltoppers relies on funding from the state as well as private donations and grants from philanthropic organizations.
The St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council 16088 in Fairfield Glade is a continuing benefactor of Hilltoppers. They regularly sponsor events, including fundraising events and social activities for those served by Hilltoppers, that support the organization’s mission. Fundraising is done locally, and donations come from Crossville residents who support their annual Tootsie Roll drive and Palace Theatre concerts. All of the donations are given to charity.
Founded on the principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal men’s organization. Charity has always been at the heart of their work and faith, which is to bring financial aid assistance to the sick, disabled and needy.
