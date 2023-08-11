The Father Gabriel Assembly of the Knights of Columbus conducted a Flag Retirement ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Crossville recently. These ceremonies are conducted by patriotic organizations throughout the year to properly dispose of flags that are weathered or damaged to the point that they are no longer respectful in their purpose.
Over 60 flags were properly disposed of. Though there is no universal procedure for flag retirement, many aspects of the ceremonies conducted by various organizations are common with some differences in execution. No matter how the organization is conducting the ceremony, the goal is the same: to complete the process to destroy the designated flag(s) in a dignified manner.
Besides providing direction on how and when to display the United States flag (indoors and outdoors), and guidance on flag etiquette, the Flag Code (Title 4, United States Code, Chapter 1) also provides direction for damaged flags. The Code directs “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
When your flag becomes worn and tattered to the point that it does not offer proper respect as an emblem for our county, do ensure it is properly put away. The Knights of Columbus, as well as many of the other organizations, will accept flags throughout the year for proper retirement.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization, based on the virtues of Charity, Unity, Fraternity, and Patriotism. Assemblies of the Knights of Columbus, concentrate of the fourth virtue of Patriotism. The Father Gabriel Assembly in Crossville has members of from both Knights of Columbus Councils in Crossville, as well as a couple of other councils in the United States.
