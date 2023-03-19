The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park invite the public to enjoy a day flying kits at the annual Kite Day, set March 25, 10 a.m.-noon at Shelter 1 at the park.
Free kites will be available to the first 100 children, provided by the Friends. Free lunch, sponsored by Kroger, will be offered 11 a.m.-noon, with hot dogs, chips, cookies and beverages.
The Friends are a tax exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit which provides financial and program support to the park. It is one of 40+ Friends of the State Parks groups throughout the state.
Other programs include Jr. Ranger Camp, the Wonders of Monarchs and Milkweed, Trunk or Treat, Wings to Soar, Natural History Educational Animal Shows and the toy drive held at Christmas.
The Friends also raise money for park needs not met by the state budget, such as food for the four raptors in the aviary, two pedal boats, 100 replacement grills for the campsites and renovation of the 16 Civilian Conservation Corps picnic tables.
For information about the group see Facebook.com CMSP Friends or online at CMSPFriends.com.
