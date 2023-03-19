Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 20s this morning. For the second Freeze Warning tonight into Monday morning, sub- freezing temperatures mostly in the lower 20s with some spots as low as 15. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning, then from 10 PM tonight to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remember to protect vulnerable people, pets, pipes, and plants. &&