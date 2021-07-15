Great news for local genealogy enthusiasts — Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade is resuming regular meetings on Thursday, Aug. 5. Members will continue to meet the first Thursday each month from 1-3 p.m. (CT) with a 10-minute break at 2 p.m., and are pleased to announce their great new location in rooms B and C at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Drive, Fairfield Glade. The group will use their secure, ramped side entrance. Their state-of-the art video and online equipment will enable participants to utilize internet capabilities for their presentations and to feature top quality speakers via Zoom, whom organizers couldn’t secure otherwise.
The 2020 officers will continue in their positions through the end of 2021 and the group will not be collecting dues for the remainder of this year. Dues for 2022 will remain at $20 per person per year and will be due at the Jan. 6, 2022, meeting.
During the first hour on Aug. 5, members will get reacquainted, discuss the group’s goals and plans, and establish a planning committee for 2022 speakers. Volunteers are needed to consider leadership positions as well as others willing to be part of various committees during 2022, so please be thinking about how you can best participate. The group is looking for new blood with fresh ideas.
During the 10-minute break, members will share a ‘Welcome Back’ cake before turning the 2 p.m. segment over to Joyce Rorabaugh, chief archivist at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center, 95 East First Street, Crossville.
Her topic will be “The Best Kept Secret in Cumberland County.” Did you know the Archives has been busy during the COVID shut-down, cataloging and incorporating Archives information into the Art Circle Library card catalog system? And, are you familiar with all the out-of-state genealogy resources available through the Family Heritage Center? Joyce will bring everyone up to date on these and other current Archives plans and activities.
Remember, you don’t have to be currently involved in genealogy research to attend these meetings; everyone is welcome, so hope to see you on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. For more information, contact kinseekers@hotmail.com.
