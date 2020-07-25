Since social distancing is still necessary, Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade will conduct their August meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 6, starting promptly at 1 p.m.
Guest speaker Patricia Ann Pierce will discuss “The History of the Women’s Suffragette Movement.” She held the title of Senior Director of the Opportunity Development Center (ODC) when she retired from Vanderbilt University in 2007, after nearly 30 years of service. Pierce, who has a BS Degree from the University of Tennessee and currently serves on several boards and committees relating to Women’s Rights and projects too numerous to print here, will be introduced properly at the start of our Zoom meeting.
All current members will be emailed the Zoom instructions this week. If you are not a currently active member but would like to attend virtually, email kinseekers@hotmail.com to receive the guest invitation details.
Any questions? Contact kinseekers@hotmail.com.
